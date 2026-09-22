Site launched for iPhone users to check if they can receive payout from $250 million Apple AI settlement

There's been a huge update for Apple users, which could land them a few extra dollars in their pockets.

It comes after the company was recently accused of promoting 'AI capabilities that did not exist at the time, do not exist now, and will not exist for two or more years,' in a bid to boost sales, a lawsuit which was first filed in March 2025 said.

In May, Apple agreed to a multi-million dollar payout to terminate the lawsuit, which accused them of false advertising, misleading users to buy their devices.

The filing alleged 'misrepresentations' in Apple's advertising of the iPhone 16, as it was claimed there was a more 'personalized' version of Siri, which allegedly misled customers into buying a device.

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The company denies the allegations and the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, an Apple spokesperson said: "Apple has reached ​a settlement to resolve claims related to ​the ⁠availability of two additional features.

"We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do ⁠best, delivering ​the most innovative products and ​services to our users."

Who can submit a claim?

Those who own an iPhone 16 may be eligible (Getty Stock)

Those who purchased the following models may be eligible for a payout:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Any iPhone 16 model

Customers who bought the cell phones between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025 are eligible to start their claim.

Only those in the United States are eligible, who have also purchased their device in the country 'for purposes other than resale' between the dates mentioned.

How do I file a claim?

Those who fall into this category are advised to visit smartphoneaisettlement.com, and simply click 'File a Claim'.

There are two separate claims, one for individuals, and another for businesses or entities.

Once this is clicked on, customers are asked whether they have a Claim ID and pin, or not.

US owners of all iPhone 16 models are eligible if they bought it within a certain time frame (NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images)

It's advised to have your iPhone's serial number to hand, which can be found by going to Settings, About, and then Serial Number.

However, those who may not have the cell phone anymore don't have to worry. The serial number isn't a necessity, as those without it will be able to file their claim by using their phone number along with their Apple Account.

The site states: "Apple has agreed to pay $250 million into a settlement fund. Settlement Class Members who personally submit a valid Claim Form will receive a payment of $25 per Eligible Device."

However, this may be increased pro rata, to a maximum of $95 per Eligible Device.

The Settlement provides for a $250 million Total Settlement Amount.

The settlement is said to cover 36 million devices in the US.

Those who are eligible must act fairly quickly, as they only have until December 21 to submit a claim.

You must be the original purchaser to claim any funds back.

Funds won't be released until next year, however, with Apple's final approval hearing scheduled for February 24, 2027.