Site launched for iPhone users to check if they can receive payout from $250 million Apple AI settlement
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Site launched for iPhone users to check if they can receive payout from $250 million Apple AI settlement

Eligible iPhone users will need to act fast

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

Topics: Apple, iPhone, Artificial Intelligence

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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