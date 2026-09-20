New iOS security feature could have huge safety impact but you have to manually enable it
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New iOS security feature could have huge safety impact but you have to manually enable it

Apple's newest software update could even save your from falling victim to a scam

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Topics: Apple, iPhone, Technology

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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