Apple's iPhone 18 is finally here and we've already spotted three life-changing features

If you were on the fence about whether or not to buy the new iPhone 18, this may well persuade you.

Apple unveiled new editions of some of its best-loved tech on September 9, which were announced by its new CEO John Ternus.

At the event, the likes of the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Max, the iPhone Duo, and its latest Apple Watches were debuted.

You can purchase the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max at:

While it was mainly the iPhone Duo that got people talking – Apple's first ever foldable phone that Samsung believes bares some similarities to its own devices – the iPhone 18 is worth taking about too.

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Not only does the new iPhone come in pretty new colors (burgundy, glacier, silver, and black), it'll come with the new and improved iOS 27.

And there's one key feature in particular that's part of iOS 27 that could be a game-changer for a lot of iPhone users – that being its dictation feature.

iOS 27 dictation

The new software update that's available on the iPhone 18 is seemingly much better and has improved dictation services with the help of Siri AI.

Apple boasts on its website: "Siri AI offers even more expressive voices, as well as a major boost in accuracy, with systemwide dictation for products that support Apple’s most advanced on-device model ever, AFM Core Advanced.

"Users have the ability to customise the expressiveness and pace of Siri’s voice so it’s just right for them. Dictation now captures what users say as polished text with greater precision, automatically handling capitalisation, punctuation, and formatting as they speak. And with improved speech understanding, users can speak naturally and trust that their words will appear clearly, accurately, and as intended."

CNN tech reviewer Henry T. Casey called this part of the update 'possibly the most exciting upgrade that everyone is getting this fall' and noted that he spotted key improvements to it in comparison to his iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max is now available to purchase (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Photos and editing

For all the budding content creators and photographers out there, the iPhone 18 Pro might just be for you.

The iPhone 18 boasts a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture. It also has improved low‑light photos and video, and 'impressive depth of field', says Apple.

The tech giant has called this its 'best‑ever camera system for pros and creators'.

There's also intelligent editing via Apple Intelligence. This can do things like reframe a photo after its been taken, expand your shots, and remove larger objects with its Clean Up tool.

If that wasn't enough, the iPhone 18 has an every impressive 8x optical-quality zoom.

Streaming

If you're someone who likes to watch a lot of videos and TV on your phone, then you'll be pleased to know that the iPhone 18 Pro Max delivers a massive leap in battery life with up to 43 hours of video playback.

"With more battery capacity and greater efficiency, you’ll have up to 29 hours of use per charge for more streaming, gaming and browsing, day or night," Apple brags.