Apple's newest 'creepy' watch feature sparks backlash with people comparing it to 'Big Brother'
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Apple's newest 'creepy' watch feature sparks backlash with people comparing it to 'Big Brother'

The controversial update will able available on the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

Topics: Apple, Technology, iPhone, Artificial Intelligence

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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