Apple's first foldable iPhone sparks backlash before it's even released with 'ugly' feature
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Apple's first foldable iPhone sparks backlash before it's even released with 'ugly' feature

A prototype of the foldable iPhone has been leaked on YouTube

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: iPhone, Apple, Technology

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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