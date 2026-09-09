Apple's first foldable iPhone sparks backlash before it's even released with 'ugly' feature

Apple is facing criticism over its first ever foldable iPhone following a leaked mockup.

It's believed the iPhone, commonly being referred to a the Ultra, will be officially unveiled at Apple's Surprise and Shine event today, 9 September, but expectations are not especially high following the leak.

It comes after a fully functional mock-up of the new foldable iPhone was sent to the Canadian YouTube channel Unbox Therapy, where viewers are often given first looks at leaked prototypes.

A leaked prototype of the new foldable iPhone (Unbox Therapy/YouTube)

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In a recent video, host Lewis Hilsenteger unboxed a Chinese mockup of the device, which 'snaps' in half thanks to a hinged screen.

While you might be wondering just how similar the prototype is expected to be compared to the real deal, the YouTuber insists there is 'increasing accuracy coming out of China at this point.'

He added: "And the stuff they’re sending is looking more and more like the actual finished products."

If the mockup is to be believed, the new iPhone Ultra will fold in half with a design that is eerily similar to that of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The Ultra is also expected to feature a small screen on the front, measuring around 5.3 to 5.5 inches, in addition to the larger second screen, which can be opened like a book, measuring around 7.7 to 7.8 inches internally.

Of course, this is all speculation until the official product is unveiled, but the foldable iPhone is already facing criticisms in the tech world.

Apple fans and tech expects have all noticed the same thing when it comes to the prototype and that is the big crease down the middle of the internal screen.

According to Hilsenteger, there's 'no way' the final product will have such a 'pronounced' crease, but that hasn't reassured everyone.

One person said: "I genuinely think Apple should sit the folding thing out," while another added: "Really hoping a folding phone doesn't become the norm."

A third commented: "Just wish the fold would have been a bit taller in size when closed.

"I was so excited for it but it’s a letdown."

Meanwhile, others branded the device as 'ugly,' with one person writing on Reddit: "The problem with foldable smartphones is they are inevitably disgusting visually and don’t respond to a new customer need.

"Nobody cares about having a phablet in their pocket."

Another wrote on X: "The iPhone Foldable is easily the ugliest apple product."

"The foldable iPhone looks horrendous," a third added. "I hope nobody buys it."

UNILAD has approached Apple for comment.