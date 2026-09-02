How to claim money from PlayStation's $7.85 million settlement as millions could get payouts

Some PlayStation players in the US could soon see extra money added to their PSN wallets after Sony agreed to a proposed $7.85 million settlement over allegations concerning digital game prices.
The settlement stems from Caccuri v. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a lawsuit alleging that Sony's decision to stop third-party retailers from selling certain game-specific digital vouchers reduced competition and left some customers paying more for games.
The fine print of the settlement has not yet received final approval from the court, so people could be waiting some time before they receive any money from the tech giant.
The case concerns a change made on April 1, 2019. Before then, PlayStation customers could buy certain digital game vouchers from retailers including GameStop, Best Buy and Amazon.
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The plaintiffs argued that competition between those retailers could result in discounts and lower prices.
After Sony stopped allowing those retailers to sell the vouchers, customers had to purchase the affected digital games directly through the PlayStation Store.
Sony denies wrongdoing and maintains that it did not violate federal or state antitrust laws.
The settlement resolves the claims without a court finding that Sony broke the law.
Who qualifies for the PlayStation settlement?
According to the settlement website, eligibility is limited to US consumers who bought one or more qualifying digital games through the playstation store between April 1, 2019 and December 31, 2023.
The purchase also needs to involve a game that was previously available thorugh a game-specific voucher sold by a third party retailer before April 1, 2019, along with the other requirements set out in the settlement.
That means simply buying a digital game from the PlayStation Store during those years does not automatically make someone eligible.
When will PlayStation settlement payments be sent?
There is currently no confirmed payment date.
A final fairness hearing is scheduled for October 15 at 2 p.m. PT before Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.
The court will consider whether to give the settlement final approval and approve awards for the plaintiffs.
If approval is granted and there are no significant delays, eligible customers could then begin receiving PlayStation Store credits once the settlement becomes final.
Appeals or other challenges could push that timeline back.
The amount paid to each customer will also vary. It will depend on factors including how many qualifying purchases they made and the total number of eligible purchases, after deductions for attorneys' fees, litigation costs, service awards and administrative expenses.
Customers whose PSN accounts have been deactivated may still be eligible.
The settlement website says they can contact the settlement administrator and provide qualifying purchase information and a current mailing address to receive any payment they are entitled to.
Which films are eligible for a refund from Sony?
- Trials Fusion
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Destiny – The Collection
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection
- Call of Duty Classic
- Demon’s Souls
- Persona 4 Golden
- Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Madden NFL 17
- EA Sports FIFA 17 Standard Edition
- EA Sports NHL 17 Standard Edition
- NBA Live 18: The One Edition
- NBA Live 19: The One Edition
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
- Mass Effect Trilogy
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – Starter Edition
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- NieR: Automata
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Resident Evil 4
- Okami HD
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle
- God Eater: Resurrection
- Beach Buggy Racing
- Special Delivery
- WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe
- WWE 2K17
- WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K18
- NBA 2K18
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
- NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold
- WWE 2K19
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- Saints Row 2
- Justice League VR: The Complete Experience
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore
- No Man’s Sky
- Limbo
- The Witness
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy
- Super Mega Baseball
- The Invisible Hours
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Toukiden 2
- The Solus Project
- Human: Fall Flat
- God of War Collection
- Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception – Game of the Year Digital Edition
- Ratchet & Clank Collection
- Resogun
- Knack
- Flower
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- inFamous Second Son
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Until Dawn
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- inFamous First Light
- Journey for PS4
- The Unfinished Swan
- The Order: 1886
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle
- Ratchet & Clank
- God of War III Remastered
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- MLB The Show 16 – MVP Edition
- MLB The Show 16
- Bound
- Here They Lie
- Tumble VR
- Twisted Metal
- Journey for PS3
- Jak and Daxter Collection for PS3
- God of War: Origins Collection
- inFamous: Festival of Blood
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Uncharted Greatest Hits Dual Pack
- Sports Champions 2
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- God of War: Ascension
- The Last of Us for PS3
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Gravity Rush
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss
- PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale for PS Vita
- Jak and Daxter Collection for PS Vita
- Killzone: Mercenary
- God of War Collection for PS Vita
- Ratchet & Clank Collection for PS Vita
- Freedom Wars
Topics: PlayStation, Sony