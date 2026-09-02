How to claim money from PlayStation's $7.85 million settlement as millions could get payouts
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How to claim money from PlayStation's $7.85 million settlement as millions could get payouts

The money could arrive automatically, though some players may need to take another step

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: PlayStation, Sony

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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