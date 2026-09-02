How to claim money from PlayStation's $7.85 million settlement as millions could get payouts

Some PlayStation players in the US could soon see extra money added to their PSN wallets after Sony agreed to a proposed $7.85 million settlement over allegations concerning digital game prices.

The settlement stems from Caccuri v. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, a lawsuit alleging that Sony's decision to stop third-party retailers from selling certain game-specific digital vouchers reduced competition and left some customers paying more for games.

The fine print of the settlement has not yet received final approval from the court, so people could be waiting some time before they receive any money from the tech giant.

The case concerns a change made on April 1, 2019. Before then, PlayStation customers could buy certain digital game vouchers from retailers including GameStop, Best Buy and Amazon.

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Some PlayStation players in the US could soon see extra money added to their PSN wallets after Sony agreed to a proposed $7.85 million settlement over allegations concerning digital game prices. (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The plaintiffs argued that competition between those retailers could result in discounts and lower prices.

After Sony stopped allowing those retailers to sell the vouchers, customers had to purchase the affected digital games directly through the PlayStation Store.

Sony denies wrongdoing and maintains that it did not violate federal or state antitrust laws.

The settlement resolves the claims without a court finding that Sony broke the law.

Who qualifies for the PlayStation settlement?

According to the settlement website, eligibility is limited to US consumers who bought one or more qualifying digital games through the playstation store between April 1, 2019 and December 31, 2023.

The purchase also needs to involve a game that was previously available thorugh a game-specific voucher sold by a third party retailer before April 1, 2019, along with the other requirements set out in the settlement.

That means simply buying a digital game from the PlayStation Store during those years does not automatically make someone eligible.

The amount paid to each customer will also vary. It will depend on factors including how many qualifying purchases they made and the total number of eligible purchases, after deductions for attorneys' fees, litigation costs, service awards and administrative expenses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

When will PlayStation settlement payments be sent?

There is currently no confirmed payment date.

A final fairness hearing is scheduled for October 15 at 2 p.m. PT before Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

The court will consider whether to give the settlement final approval and approve awards for the plaintiffs.

If approval is granted and there are no significant delays, eligible customers could then begin receiving PlayStation Store credits once the settlement becomes final.

Appeals or other challenges could push that timeline back.

The amount paid to each customer will also vary. It will depend on factors including how many qualifying purchases they made and the total number of eligible purchases, after deductions for attorneys' fees, litigation costs, service awards and administrative expenses.

Customers whose PSN accounts have been deactivated may still be eligible.

The settlement website says they can contact the settlement administrator and provide qualifying purchase information and a current mailing address to receive any payment they are entitled to.

Which films are eligible for a refund from Sony?