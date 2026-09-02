Scientists discover 'mysterious' ten-sided structure in Saturn's atmosphere unlike anything seen before
Home>Technology

Scientists discover 'mysterious' ten-sided structure in Saturn's atmosphere unlike anything seen before

Experts have been left puzzled by the 'intriguing atmospheric mystery'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: SWNS

Topics: Science, Space

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: