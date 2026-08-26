Rockstar breaks silence after GTA 6 is plagued with leaks and hacker warnings ahead of extended look

Rockstar Games has released its first official statement after gameplay footage from its soon-to-be released Grand Theft Auto VI was collected from a hack.

The company has been under quite a bit of strain after its GTA VI was targeted by an unknown hacker ahead of its November 19 release.

Fan have been waiting 13 years for the game, which is the next instalment after its hugely successful GTA V.

However, despite the anticipation of the game being something gaming fans have been eagerly awaiting, Rockstar Games, GTA's publisher, has become the subject of ‘heartbreaking’ leaks.

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This seems to have come from either an individual or group by the name of Cyberleek, which has been upset that the company has not planned to release the GTA instalment as a disc, instead opting for a digital product.

Rockstar Games has been subject to a number of leaks (Rockstar Games)

Cyberleek said in a released document (per PC Gamer): "Publishers sell licenses and call them purchases. They ship unfinished games and call them living services. They lock content on discs and call it DLC. They kill games and keep the money. Every year anti-consumerism tightens its grip, and every year gamers get less for what they pay."

As Rockstar Games reveals how the leaks has impacted them, another leaked video appeared showing the Jason character carjacking a box Chevy-like vehicle and trying to evade police.

In the clip, the other main character, Lucia, appears briefly in what appears to be a cutscene.

“It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time,” the studio said of the leaks on social media. “We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has — from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay, and providing the community with everything you want to know.”





It added: “We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow. It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve. While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19.”

The note concluded:” We want to thank everyone in the community who has reached out with messages of support this past week - your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine. Ultimately, we are making this game for you, and without you, we would not have the privilege of making games.”

The statement went on to promise more from the game in terms of first-looks, but with so many leaks – people are seemingly getting a good view of the map already.