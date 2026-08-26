Rockstar breaks silence after GTA 6 is plagued with leaks and hacker warnings ahead of extended look
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Rockstar breaks silence after GTA 6 is plagued with leaks and hacker warnings ahead of extended look

Cyberleek released unseen footage from the Rockstar game ahead of its November release

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Topics: Gaming, Grand Theft Auto

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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