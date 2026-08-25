Mathematician who predicted ‘Doomsday’ in a few weeks' time was correct about 'dangerous' AI theory
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Mathematician who predicted ‘Doomsday’ in a few weeks' time was correct about 'dangerous' AI theory

More than 30 years ago, Heinz von Foerster issued a warning about AI and the assumptions we make about its relationship with humanity

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: Earth, Artificial Intelligence, Science, News

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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