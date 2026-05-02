Most people's job search looks something like this: spend hours tweaking a CV, agonising over cover letters, and firing off applications into what feels like an endless black hole of rejection.

One reddit user decided that there had to be another way - so he built one.

The anonymous poster, writing on Reddit's 'Get Employed' board, revealed that he created an AI bot to handle his entire job application process from start to finish.

The results were, by any measure, pretty incredible.

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While he slept, the bot would be busy.

Is it ethical to use an AI to apply for your job? (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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It would scan job listings, analyse each description, rewrite his CV and cover letter to match, answer specific recruiter questions, and fire off the application - all completely automatically, all completely tailored to the role and all without the lazy so-and-so lifting a finger.

In just one month, it landed him FIFTY interviews. Incredible stuff.

"I created an AI bot that analyses candidate information, examines job descriptions, generates unique CV's and cover letters for each job, answers specific questions that recruiters ask, and automatically applies to jobs," he wrote to the page.

"And all of this while I was sleeping!

"In just one month, this method helped me secure around 50 interviews. The tailored CVs and cover letters, customised based on each job description, made a significant difference."

Is it cheating to get an AI to write your job application? (Photo by Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images)

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The user was also upfront about why he felt the approach was justified.

His argument was compelling, and it makes sense to be fair.

He said that companies are already using AI to screen candidates out, automated systems that reject applicants long before a human eye ever lays eyes on their CV.

His bot, he claimed, was specifically designed to pass through those exact systems. Fighting fire with fire, essentially.

To his credit, he didn't shy away from the bigger questions his experiment raises.

"We face a paradox, as we seek to optimise the selection process, we risk losing the human element that often makes a difference in a work environment.

"The challenge ahead is not just technological, but also ethical and social.

"We'll need to find a delicate balance between the efficiency of artificial intelligence and the richness of human interactions."

The reactions online were pretty divided. Some felt the whole thing stunk of cutting corners, after all, if you're not writing your own applications, are you really representing yourself honestly?

Others were far more supportive, arguing that if employers are using AI to filter people out, candidates using AI to get back in the game is fair game.

So - smart thinking or dishonesty? You decide. Why not ask an AI?