Bill Nye has issued a message to Donald Trump in light of the POTUS’s latest change to NASA.

Everyone’s favorite ‘science guy’ has come out to warn the president about his plans for the space agency, which he believes could spark the ‘end’ of its ability to innovate and advance the US’s space mission.

This comes after Trump announced his 2027 fiscal year budget, which might negatively impact the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

In the past, Nye, as reported by ABC, wasn’t happy with Trump’s 2026 budget slash to NASA’s funding by 24 per cent.

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After receiving $24.8 billion in fiscal 2025, it was said that it could drop all the way down to $18.8 billion for this fiscal year.

Now, Nye has taken aim once again at Trump’s latest budget proposal, as he spoke with NBC News.

Bill Nye hit out at the proposed NASA cuts (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

The scientists said on Monday (April 20) as he spoke on the Artemis II mission and NASA accomplishments, noting that, ‘meanwhile, somebody wants to sort of, how do you say, end NASA. It's a strange time.’

In the interview, he brought up Trump’s proposed 23 percent cut to NASA's budget and called it ‘a huge mistake.’

He added: “NASA is the best brand the U.S. has. People around the world recognize NASA. The word science is in the constitution. That's what keeps the U.S. ahead.”

"You cannot be a leader in space without being a leader in science. It's just a mistake," he explained.

While he also protested the January proposal (which was rejected by Congress) which would slash NASA’s budget by 10 per cent, he said this time it’s even worse.

"Objectively, this time, the President's Budget Request is written — how would I describe — it's much lazier," Nye said of the proposal. "There are typos; they refer to 2026 instead of 2027, and they left out some language arbitrarily. It's sort of cut and paste without paying attention."

To ABC News, Nye again expanded his thoughts on Trump’s proposal on the same day as his NBC interview.

There, he agreed that the cuts would end NASA’s STEM program, and end many missions in the works because of affordability, and even took out the Constitution from his pocket to remind viewers that in it, Congress is supposed to advance science.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment, whose Communications Director, Rachel Cauley, responded: “Bill Nye is a fake scientist who compared choosing biological sex to cartoon ice-cream flavors and wrongly claimed Antarctica was disappearing because of the Green New Scam.”