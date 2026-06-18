Rockstar Games has announced the date fans will be able to pre-order GTA 6 ahead of the game's release in November this year.

Gamers have waited an incredibly long time for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise following the release of GTA 5 way back in 2013.

GTA 6 was announced in December 2023 and has seen numerous delays since it was first revealed to the world with that stunning first trailer.

There had been concerns GTA 6 would delayed once more and into 2027, though Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, confirmed last month that the game is still planned for November.

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Describing the game as 'arguably the most anticipated entertainment property of all time', Zelnick went on to say Rockstar was still on track and marketing for the title would begin in the summer.

Well, that officially began today (Thursday), as Rockstar confirmed pre-orders for GTA 6 would start from June 25.

"Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers," the game developer said.

Rockstar also showcased the final box art for GTA 6, which certainly doesn't look too dissimilar to what was seen on the front of GTA 5.

Protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos feature at the front, while vignettes either side inspired by the Vice City (Miami) setting are also present.

With GTA 6 available for pre-order next week, fans will finally discover how much the most hugely anticipated video game will cost.

GTA 5 released at $60, though it's highly expected the next Grand Theft Auto game will cost a bit more.

Michael Pachter, the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, previously provided his take.

"We think the company has plans to sell the game at a previously unheard of price point, and suspect that management can offer consumers an incentive to pay $100 or more per unit by rewarding them with a large amount of in-game currency to be spent in GTA Online," he said, as per VGC.

GTA 6 is releasing later this year (Rockstar Games)

"There is precedent for integrating an online game experience with a premium game, as Activision did so with both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile content prior to the release of its annual Call of Duty premium instalment."

He continued: "In Activision’s case, the integration led to a 40 percent increase in sales of Call of Duty premium; in Take-Two’s case, we think a successful integration of GTA Online and GTA VI can lead to a $100 price point for the premium game."

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to release on 19 November, 2026.