Mysterious island appeared out of nowhere in Canada before disappearing weeks later
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Mysterious island appeared out of nowhere in Canada before disappearing weeks later

A strange floating island that cropped up in a Canadian lake before vanishing weeks later has sparked wild internet theories

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Topics: Canada, Nature, Environment, Science

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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