Mysterious island appeared out of nowhere in Canada before disappearing weeks later

A floating island roughly the size of a Canadian football field mysteriously appeared in the middle of a Canadian lake, only to completely vanish just weeks later.

The bizarre, forested landmass was spotted drifting in the Williston Reservoir in northern British Columbia last month - measuring approximately 76 yards wide and 153 yards long.

Local boater Rocky Avery was one of the first to witness the phenomenon as he filmed the island before uploading the footage to social media.

"It was a pretty amazing sight to see, never seen anything like that in my 40 years in this country," he told CBC News.

Advert

"There was a big fishing derby coming up, so I wanted to make sure everybody was aware of what was going on. And I wanted BC

Hydro to know too that it was out there, just in case it was floating down their way."

The unexpected appearance initially baffled BC Hydro officials, with spokesperson Bob Gammer admitting that he was initially skeptical, given how common AI-generated content has become lately.

He acknowledged it wasn't something they had heard of before, but confirmed satellite images verified its sudden existence on July 21. However, by August 5, the massive landmass had vanished entirely.

Satellite images confirm the floating island was in fact real but has since disappeared from the Williston Lake reservoir in northern British Colombia - roughly 100 km west of the WAC Bennett Dam (BC Hydro)

Gammer stated: "We’ve been taking more updated snapshots and we can’t see the object anymore. So it’s disappeared now."

He clarified: "It doesn't mean it's gone to the bottom of the reservoir. It may have returned to a more sheltered area along the shoreline."

In a bid to explain the phenomenon, Gammer believes driftwood likely accumulated near the shore over many years - remaining stationary long enough for heavy vegetation to firmly take root.

The Williston Reservoir recently reached full capacity following intense snowfall and heavy rainfall - the unusually high water levels likely dislodged the debris mat, letting winds push it into open water.

While the explanation seems reasonable, the internet quickly exploded with speculation as users immediately began offering their own theories regarding the strange disappearance.





One person commented: "That's wild. Imagine being out on the water and seeing a whole forest just drifting by. I wonder if any animals hitched a ride on it."

Another user offered a grounded explanation, stating: "Flood a forest to make a dam lake and chunks of trees can break off and float... It’s just wet wood doing wet wood things."

A third person clarified: "It most definitely was not an island but a huge mat of trees floating on water and probably drifted to another area."

However, not everyone was convinced by the logical explanations as some users immediately jumped to far more bizarre conclusions, suggesting paranormal or extraterrestrial involvement.

One conspiracy theorist argued: "Two NFL fields of forest just noped out of existence in 3 weeks. That’s not a floating island, that’s a lid."

Before adding: "And whatever was under it is now looking up. BC is hiding something big."

Despite the wild internet theories, floating islands are a known phenomenon, and similar landmasses have appeared in Africa's Lake Victoria and Lake Chippewa in Wisconsin.