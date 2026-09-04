Woman issues warning to anyone with a boyfriend or husband planning to play GTA 6 after noticing new feature
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Woman issues warning to anyone with a boyfriend or husband planning to play GTA 6 after noticing new feature

One gamer’s partner has gone viral after discovering what players can do with the game’s protagonists

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Topics: Rockstar Games, Sex and Relationships

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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