Expert issues warning about the risks of using the wrong size condom
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Expert issues warning about the risks of using the wrong size condom

The size you're wearing could explain a lot more than just comfort issues in the bedroom

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Sex and Relationships

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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