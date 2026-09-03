Multiple AI chat bots are down as users experience issues

OpenAI's ChatGPT is experiencing a significant disruption, leaving many users unable to access the popular AI chatbot.

People attempting to use the service reported a range of unusual issues, with some saying the website behaved unexpectedly, including prompting downloads of unfamiliar files.

Issues have been reported at some of the other well known chatbots, including Elon Musk's Grok and Anthropics Claude.

Acccording to the Independent, they seem to be a bit more minor than one's reported at ChatGPT.

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The disruption also had wider implications, affecting services and applications that incorporate OpenAI's technology into their AI-powered features.

The outage started at approximately 10:58 AM ET on Thursday, September 3, and is affecting ChatGPT conversations, login, search, file uploads, Voice mode, GPTs, image generation, Deep Research, Agent, ChatGPT Work, and other services.

OpenAI acknowledged there was an issue on their website, issuing the following statement: "We are investigating the issue for the listed services."

This is a breaking news story, more on this as we get it..