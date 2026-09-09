AI will keep humanity's survivors in 'zoos', warns former OpenAI employee in chilling prediction
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AI will keep humanity's survivors in 'zoos', warns former OpenAI employee in chilling prediction

AI researcher Daniel Kokotajlo stepped forward to explain the exact process by which humanity would be replaced and then placed in 'zoos'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (Getty)

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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