OpenAI admits six times its AI models behaved in 'unexpected or concerning' ways
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OpenAI admits six times its AI models behaved in 'unexpected or concerning' ways

One AI bot decided it did 'not answer to corporations or governments'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Technology

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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