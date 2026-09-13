AI boss points to alarming incident that convinced him development needs to slow down
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AI boss points to alarming incident that convinced him development needs to slow down

Dario Amodei, the leader of Anthropic, wrote an article about the need to 'pace the frontier' of AI advancement

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Technology

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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