Duolingo shares cheeky post in response to Apple's new iPhone – and takes swipe at Samsung too

It's been less than 24 hours since Apple announced the release of their first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo - and it's already caused quite the stir on social media.

Fans rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter when they found out the price of the new cell, which starts at $1999, but it wasn't only customers who were commenting. In fact, it seems to have launched a 'Twitter war' involving Duolingo and Samsung, who couldn't help but troll the company. (And each other!)

"They named a phone after me and made it bend over," Duolingo mascot Duo the owl tweeted. Alongside this, was a cheeky picture of his behind spread across a foldable phone - pretty identical to the new, iPhone Duo.

Samsung had previously posted a 'brutal response' to Apple's foldable phone, which comes with the new Apple pencil - claiming the design seemed 'very familiar'.

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"Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers," they added.





Responding to Duo the owl, the Samsung social media admin penned: "I'm so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity."

However, instead of siding with them, Samsung caught a stray themself from the cheeky owl.

"when an ugly stranger calls you twin," the owl penned, alongside two crying emojis.

"No Brand," they concluded the post.

Ouch!

However, it doesn't look like the two brands have fallen out - with Samsung responding: "Ugly?? Watch your language."

It seems like Duo realized he can't be in the bad books of two of the biggest smartphone brands on the planet.

"sorry twin heat of the moment twin," he responded with a number of laughing emojis.

"please don’t break my app on your phones twin."

Apple unveiled its first and new foldable phone (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

It wasn't the only 'dig' Duo made at Apple. Mocking the price, they wrote: "iPhone Duo: $1999. Duo on your iPhone: free."

However, the iPhone Duo wasn't the only cell phone Apple released yesterday. They also announced the iPhone 18, and 18 Pro Max, which will bring improvements to the battery, camera, and performance.

They come in at a much cheaper price, with prices starting at $1,199 and $1,299, respectively.

The iPhone 18 and 18 Pro Max will be available to pre-order from September 12, and will be released on September 18.

Those who want to get their hands on the foldable iPhone Duo will have to wait a bit longer, unfortunately, with Apple announcing pre-orders will open on Friday, October 16. The phone, which is Apple's 'thinnest yet' will officially launch from October 23.

For those who don't agree with Duo, and want to get their hands on Apples latest cell phones, they can be purchased at Amazon, Verizon and Walmart.

During the event, in which the new CEO John Ternus made his big debut, the tech company also announced its latest versions of its Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4.

Customers in countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US can now pre-order Apple Watch Ultra 4, which will be available in stores from September 18.



















