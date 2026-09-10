Duolingo shares cheeky post in response to Apple's new iPhone – and takes swipe at Samsung too
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Duolingo shares cheeky post in response to Apple's new iPhone – and takes swipe at Samsung too

Samsung quickly issued a response to Duo the owl's dig

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Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: @‌duolingo/X

Topics: Apple, Social Media, Samsung

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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