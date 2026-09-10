Samsung's brutal response to Apple's first foldable iPhone as it points out huge issue

Samsung has some things to say about Apple's latest unveiling – its iPhone Duo.

Rumors started circulating earlier this year that the tech giant was going to transport us back to the 2000s and release a foldable phone.

The iPhone Duo is much more technologically advanced than the undeniably iconic Motorola Razr V3 though; this new device opens to a 7.6 inch display that is 80 percent larger than the newest iPhone 18 Pro.

It'll also let people use an Apple Pencil on the phone, a capability previously reserved to iPad users.

Advert

The Duo also lets users split the screen to use two different apps on the device, or two windows for the same website for things like comparison shopping.

While Apple fans are pretty excited about the new cell, they don't love the price tag, with prices for the Duo starting at $1,999.

Apple has unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone Duo (Apple)

The Duo was announced yesterday at Apple's annual showcase at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. The event marked the company’s new chief executive John Ternus' first of many. He took over from Tim Cook at the beginning of the month.

During the showcase, Samsung's social media team were live tweeting their thoughts on it all – and it's safe to say they didn't hold back.

As the Duo was unveiled, they tweeted: "It's feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel..."

"I'm so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity," the team said in a follow up post.

In another savage swipe at Apple, Samsung posted: "Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers."

Noting Apple's suggestion of people being able to use the Duo as an alarm clock, Samsung wrote: "Not the bed side clock. It's giving groundhog day."

Samsung shared its thoughts during the Apple Event 2026 (Twitter)

I mean, you have to admit that the Duo is little bit similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 style wise...

If you're more of an Apple person though, you can purchase the iPhone Duo at:

Pre-orders begin October 16, and the cellphone will then hit shelves October 23.

As well at the Duo, the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max were unveiled yesterday, both of which will bring improvements to the battery, camera, and performance. Prices will start at $1,199 and $1,299 dollars, respectively.

The new models feature a long battery life – 45 hours of video playback for the Pro Max – and faster charging.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones will soon be available to pre-order (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the improved camera offers what Apple called 'cinematic effects' from regular video captured on the phone, as well as new options for manual controls and 'smart focus tracking', which lets users focus on a single moving subject, such as a child during a football game.

Customers can pre-order the phones starting on September 12 and they will be available on September 18.

Apple is also focusing on Siri’s new AI capabilities with the new phones, emphasising privacy and security to stand apart from rivals who are further along in incorporating AI.

The new Siri Recap feature had already been branded as 'creepy'.

What else did Apple announce at its fall event?

Apple Watch Series 12

(Apple)

Fitness enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that the new Apple Watch Series 12 offers 'most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable, higher-frequency heart rate and HRV sensing' and also provides you with a readiness score for the day.

While the battery life is the same as the previous watch model, the Series 12 is said to boast speedy charging, with just 15 minutes getting you 12 hours of juice.

“Apple Watch Series 12 is the most advanced health and fitness companion we’ve ever created,” says Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Apple Watch Product Marketing. "With our new Health Sensing System and S11 chip, Apple Watch Series 12 gives you meaningful insights, like readiness, so you can better understand how to take on your day and care for your health, plus intelligence features that make everyday life easier."

Apple Watch Ultra 4

(Apple)

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is said to boast a new and improved battery life - according to Apple, the smartwatch can run for up to 50 hours in everyday use and 84 hours in low power mode, while just 15 minutes on charge can squeeze out as much as 18 hours of battery life.

The Ultra model runs on the same S11 chip as the Apple Watch Series 12 and also supports Audio Intelligence.

"The new Health Sensing System and S11 chip take Apple Watch Ultra 4 — our most rugged and capable Apple Watch — to the next level, delivering longer battery life, faster charging, and the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable,” says Drance.

New and improved Health app

(Apple)

The announcement had a big focus on health and fitness, so it's no surprise the company has tried to elevate its Health app using Apple Intelligence.

New features include the all-new readiness score, a Health Age score, a new Longevity tab and personalised fitness suggestions based on your scores.

According to Apple, its new Health app also allows users to take in-depth assessments of how well their bodies are moving.

AirPods 5

(Apple)

Apple says its new AirPods deliver 'the industry’s best Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in an open-ear design and even better sound quality' which 'removes up to 50 percent more external noise compared to AirPods 4'.

There are two options customers can go for: the slightly cheaper entry-level AirPods 5, or the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case, which the company says 'adds longer battery life and on-stem volume control'.