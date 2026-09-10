Samsung's brutal response to Apple's first foldable iPhone as it points out huge issue
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Samsung's brutal response to Apple's first foldable iPhone as it points out huge issue

The Samsung social media team spent the majority of yesterday's Apple event mocking its competitor

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Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Apple

Topics: Apple, Samsung, Technology

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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