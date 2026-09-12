Three second TikTok could be enough for AI scammers to use you to steal money
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Three second TikTok could be enough for AI scammers to use you to steal money

A few seconds of audio can now be enough to clone a voice, experts warn

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Crime, TikTok

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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