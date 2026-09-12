Samsung continues to troll Apple for its first foldable phone in hilarious new ad

Samsung has pulled the ultimate move in a bid to troll Apple about it's new foldable iPhone, which is set to retail at $1,999.

Apple has finally entered its foldable era - and, unsurprisingly, it’s not exactly doing things by halves.

After years of rumours, leaks and enough speculation to make even the most dedicated Apple fan lose the will to live, the tech giant has unveiled its first ever foldable iPhone.

The iPhone Duo folds like a book, transforming from a 5.4-inch phone into a 7.6-inch display, with a seriously slim titanium design.

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It retails at around $1,999, with the priciest model costing more than $3,000.

But Samsung wasn’t about to let Apple have its big foldable moment without having a little fun of its own.

The foldable iPhone has divided opinion (Karl Mondon / AFP via Getty Images)

The tech giant have began circulating a cheeky ad that features a 'Tim Cook' endorsing the new Galaxy Fold Z 8 - except it’s not former Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Instead, Samsung rolled in Tim Cook from Palmerston North, New Zealand, a property agent who looks eerily similar to the former Apple chief.

"Hi, I’m Tim Cook. From Palmy," he says in the commercial, which has since gone viral on social media.

"This thing is the best of both worlds," he added about the foldable phenomena, Samsung's of course.

As he noted: "Best phone I’ve ever had. You can quote me. Tim Cook from Palmerston North."

And users online have found the whole thing quite amusing.

Watch the funny ad here:

"Next week Apple hires a guy named Sam Sung to say he prefers iPhone 18," one wrote.

As another added: "Samsung ain't holding back."

But others branded the move 'cringe', as they said: "I like how Apple doesn't even try to mock them back. It's too embarrassing & super cringe to see Samsung doing this."

Another added: "Samsung really said 'fine, we’ll make our own Tim Cook'.

"The funniest part is that technically… they didn’t even lie."

Analysts expect the Duo to give the foldable phone market a boost, with foldable devices currently making up just 2 percent of the global smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research.

The video comes after Samsung live tweeted during the Apple Event 2026 the other day where they issued a brutal response to the new iPhone Duo.

"It's feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel," one of the social media team's tweets read.

A follow up post said: "I'm so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too #Solidarity."

DuoLingo proceeded to make their own swipe at Apple in a very unexpected (and undeniably entertaining) way.