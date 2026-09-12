Samsung continues to troll Apple for its first foldable phone in hilarious new ad
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Samsung continues to troll Apple for its first foldable phone in hilarious new ad

'I like how Apple doesn't even try to mock them back'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Apple, Technology, iPhone, US News, Tim Cook

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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