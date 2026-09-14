Which Apple devices are eligible for iOS 27 and what you'll be missing without the update
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Which Apple devices are eligible for iOS 27 and what you'll be missing without the update

The new update was released today (September 14)

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Topics: Apple, iPhone, Technology

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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