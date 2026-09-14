Which Apple devices are eligible for iOS 27 and what you'll be missing without the update

Some iPhone users won't be able to access Apple's latest iOS update and all the new features that come with it.

The latest update was dropped today, just days after Apple announced it's highly anticipated iPhone Duo.

Of course iOS 27 will be available on the tech giant's first ever foldable phone, but there are a handful of older devices that won't be able to get the update.

Meanwhile, some devices will be able to get iOS 27 but won't be able to access one of Apple's newest features – Apple Intelligence. Apple describes this as: "Truly helpful AI that’s centred around you and your needs. Integrated into your apps, grounded in your context, and private at every step."

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One part of the new AI feature is 'Siri Recap', and not everyone is in favor of it as it transcribes your conversations. This can be turned off, however.

Apple recently unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone Duo (Apple)

Which phones can download iOS 27?

Apple Intelligence is only available, on iPhone 16 and 17 models and iPhone 15 Pro, and Pro Max, as well as newer phones, reports The Hill.

iPhones can download iOS 27 include (per Apple's website):

iPhone Duo

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone Air

iPhone 17

iPhone 17e

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

In terms of iPads and other Apple devices, The Hill says that models with M4 and later and at least 12GB of unified memory, Mac models with M3 and later and at least 12GB of unified memory, and Apple Vision Pro (M5) can download iOS 27.

Apple's iOS 27 is now available (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What does the new update include?

iOS 27 includes a new child safety update; something that will allow parents to have more control of what their kids are accessing online. For example, should a child want to access a new website, a parent or guardian will have to approve this. They'll get a request via iMessage.

There's also been improvements made to the iCloud Shared Albums that will allow iPhone users to share albums and photos with Android and Windows users more easily.

A third new update is via the Health app. The app already allows people to track their cycles, and now and now the app will suggest if it thinks the data you've tracked is a sign of perimenopause.

"You can track related symptoms and find support with educational resources," Apple adds.

Maps has been refreshed too and will now include Enhanced Flyover. Apple says of this: "Flyover now uses aerial imagery combined with Visual Intelligence models to render everything from architectural fixtures to the shapes of individual trees in stunning, sharp detail."