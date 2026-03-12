Hundreds of Apple products are deemed obsolete, meaning you can no longer get support or repairs on them.
Considering the first ever Apple product sold was in 1976, this is not exactly a surprise.
That very item was the Apple I (Apple-1) computer, released in July 1976 and sold for $666.
Designed by Steve Wozniak and marketed by Steve Jobs, it was sold as a bare circuit board and was one of the first major steps of Apple becoming one of the world's largest technology companies.
Fast forward to 2026, and the firm has been responsible for some of the most iconic tech products, from the iPhone to the Apple Macbook and even the iPod - how nostalgic!
A few weeks ago, Apple unveiled its latest iPhone 17e model, featuring double the base storage at 256GB, an upgraded A19 processor and MagSafe compatibility.
And if you're still holding onto your original iPhone SE, then I'm afraid it's bad news...
Back in December, that model joined the long list of items on the dreaded Apple obsolete list.
Apple might have built a reputation for sleek design and long product lifespans, with many customers holding onto their devices for years beyond their original release, but they don't last forever.
From students clinging to old MacBooks to families passing down iPads, Apple products often remain in use long after newer models arrive.
However, as technology advances and components become harder to source, even the most beloved gadgets eventually reach the end of their official support window.
According to the company, a product is obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than seven years ago, except for Monster-branded Beats products, which are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased.
"Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products," Apple explains.
"Mac laptops may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability."
The iPhone SE wasn't alone; 2nd-gen iPad Pros, the Nike and Hermès editions of the Apple Watch Series 4 and the Beats Pill 2.0. also joined the obsolete list in December.
You could be holding onto many obsolete pieces of Apple technology, maybe without even knowing.
You might also still own 'vintage' Apple products, which are items Apple stopped distributing for sale more than five and less than seven years ago.
Here are all the Apple products that are considered obsolete.
iPhone
- iPhone
- iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB
- iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB
- iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 3GS (8GB)
- iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 4 CDMA
- iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)
- iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black
- iPhone 4S
- iPhone 4S (8GB)
- iPhone 5C
- iPhone 5S
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s (32GB)
- iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)
- iPhone SE
iPad
- iPad Air Wi-Fi
- iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD LTE)
- iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi
- iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini Wi-Fi, 16GB, Gray
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, 16GB, Gray
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, MM, 16GB, Gray
- iPad mini Wi-Fi
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)
- iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi
- iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM + CDMA
- iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi
- iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)
- iPad [original]
- iPad 3G
- iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (VZ)
- iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)
- iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Wi-Fi
- iPad Wi-Fi + 3G
- iPad Wi-Fi + 4G
- iPad Wi-Fi + 4G (Verizon)
- iPad 2 Wi-Fi
- iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G
- iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G (Verizon)
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular
Macs
Laptops
- iBook
- iBook (800 MHz 32 VRAM)
- iBook (900 MHz 32 VRAM)
- iBook (14.1 LCD)
- iBook (14.1 LCD 900 MHz 32VRAM)
- iBook (14.1 LCD 16 VRAM)
- iBook (14.1 LCD 32 VRAM)
- iBook (16 VRAM)
- iBook (Opaque 16 VRAM)
- iBook (32 VRAM)
- iBook Special Edition (FireWire)
- iBook (Dual USB)
- iBook (Firewire)
- iBook (Late 2001)
- iBook G4 [original]
- iBook G4 (Early 2004)
- iBook G4 (12-inch, Late 2004)
- iBook G4 (14-inch)
- iBook G4 (14-inch, Early 2004)
- iBook G4 (14-inch, Late 2004)
- iBook G4 (12-inch, Mid 2005)
- iBook G4 (14-inch, Mid 2005)
- MacBook (13-inch)
- MacBook (13-inch, Late 2006)
- MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2007)
- MacBook (13-inch, Late 2007)
- MacBook (13-inch, Early 2008)
- MacBook (13-inch, Late 2008)
- MacBook (13-inch, Aluminum, Late 2008)
- MacBook (13-inch, Early 2009)
- MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2009)
- MacBook (13-inch, Late 2009)
- MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2010)
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)
- MacBook Air [original]
- MacBook Air (Late 2008)
- MacBook Air (Mid 2009)
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Late 2010)
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Late 2010)
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2011)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2011)
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2012)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2012)
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014)
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2010)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2011)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Early 2011)
- MacBook Pro (17-inch, Early 2011)
- MacBook Pro [original]
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2009)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Glossy)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2.53GHz, Mid 2009)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2009)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2.4/2.2GHz)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Core 2 Duo)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Early 2008)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Late 2008)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2010)
- MacBook Pro (17-inch)
- MacBook Pro (17-inch, Core 2 Duo)
- MacBook Pro (17-inch, 2.4GHz)
- MacBook Pro (17-inch, Early 2008)
- MacBook Pro (17-inch, Late 2008)
- MacBook Pro (17-inch, Early 2009)
- MacBook Pro (17-inch, Mid 2009)
- MacBook Pro (17-inch, Mid 2010)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, Late 2011)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Late 2011)
- MacBook Pro (17-inch, Late 2011)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2012)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2012)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 2 TBT3)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 4 TBT3)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 4 TBT3)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2013)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2013)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Mid 2014)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Early 2013)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Late 2013)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2014)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch,Early 2015)
- PowerBook 100 thru PowerBook 540c (all models)
- PowerBook 1400 (all models)
- PowerBook 2400 thru 5300cs (all models
- PowerBook Duo Dock (all models)
- PowerBook Duo (all models)
- PowerBook (Firewire)
- PowerBook G3
- PowerBook G3 (Bronze Keyboard)
- PowerBook G3 Series
- PowerBook G4
- PowerBook G4 (DVI)
- PowerBook G4 (Gigabit Ethernet)
- PowerBook G4 (1GHz/867MHz)
- PowerBook G4 (12-inch)
- PowerBook G4 (12-inch, 1.33Ghz)
- PowerBook G4 (12-inch DVI)
- PowerBook G4 (15-inch, 1.5/1.33Ghz)
- PowerBook G4 (15-inch 1.67/1.5Ghz)
- PowerBook G4 (15-inch, FW800)
- PowerBook G4 (17-inch)
- PowerBook G4 (17-inch 1.33Ghz)
- PowerBook G4 (17-inch, 1.5Ghz)
- PowerBook G4 (15-inch, 1.67/1.5Ghz)
- PowerBook G4 (17-inch, 1.67Ghz)
- PowerBook G4 (12-inch, 1.5Ghz)
- PowerBook G4 (15-inch, Double-Layer SD)
- PowerBook G4 (17-inch, Double-Layer SD)
Desktops
- Apple I
- Apple II (all models)
- Apple III
- Apple Network Server (all models)
- Apple Workgroup Server (all models)
- eMac [original]
- eMac (ATI Graphics)
- eMac (USB 2.0)
- eMac (2005)
- iMac 233 MHz
- iMac 266/333 MHz
- iMac 350 MHz
- iMac G5 (17-inch)
- iMac G5 ALS (17-inch)
- iMac G5 (20-inch)
- iMac G5 ALS (20-inch)
- iMac 400 MHz DV
- iMac 400 MHz DV (Special Edition)
- iMac (Flat Panel)
- iMac (17-inch, Flat Panel)
- iMac (17-inch Flat Panel, 1GHz)
- iMac (Summer 2000)
- iMac (Summer 2000) DV
- iMac (Summer 2000) DV Special Edition
- iMac (Summer 2001)
- iMac (Early 2001)
- iMac (Flat Panel 2003)
- iMac (USB 2.0)
- iMac G5 (17-inch, iSight)
- iMac (17-inch, Early 2006)
- iMac (17-inch, Mid 2006)
- iMac (17-inch, Late 2006)
- iMac (17-inch, Late 2006 CD)
- iMac (20-inch, Early 2006)
- iMac (20-inch, Late 2006)
- iMac (20-inch, Mid 2007)
- iMac (20-inch, Early 2008)
- iMac (20-inch, Early 2009)
- iMac (20-inch, Mid 2009)
- iMac (21.5-inch)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2009)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2010)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2011)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2011)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2012)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2013)
- iMac (27-inch, Late 2013)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2014)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)
- iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014)
- iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)
- iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015)
- iMac (24-inch)
- iMac (24-inch, Mid 2007)
- iMac (24-inch, Early 2008)
- iMac (24-inch, Early 2009)
- iMac (27-inch, Late 2009)
- iMac (27-inch, Mid 2010)
- iMac (27-inch, Mid 2011)
- iMac (27-inch, Late 2012)
- iMac G5 (20-inch, iSight)
- Lisa
- Lisa 2
- Mac mini [original]
- Mac mini (Late 2005)
- Mac mini (Early 2006)
- Mac mini (Late 2006)
- Mac mini (Mid 2007)
- Mac mini (Early 2009)
- Mac mini (Late 2009)
- Mac mini (Mid 2010)
- Mac mini Server (Mid 2010)
- Mac mini (Mid 2011)
- Mac mini Server (Mid 2011)
- Mac mini (Late 2012)
- Mac mini Server (Late 2012)
- Mac Pro
- Mac Pro (Early 2008)
- Mac Pro (Early 2009)
- Mac Pro (Mid 2010)
- Macintosh 128K/512K/512Ke
- Macintosh Centris (all models)
- Macintosh Classic; Macintosh Classic II
- Macintosh Color Classic/Color Classic II
- Macintosh II (all models)
- Macintosh LC (all models)
- Macintosh Plus
- Macintosh Portable
- Macintosh Quadra (all models)
- Macintosh Quadra/Centris (all models)
- Macintosh SE (all models)
- Macintosh Server G3
- Macintosh Server G3 (Blue and White)
- Macintosh Server G4 (Digital Audio)
- Macintosh Server G4 (QuickSilver)
- Macintosh Server G4 (Mirrored Drive Doors)
- Macintosh Server G4 (AGP Graphics)
- Macintosh Server G4 (Gigabit Ethernet)
- Macintosh Server G4 (QuickSilver 2002)
- Macintosh XL
- Performa (all models)
- Power Mac G4 (AGP Graphics)
- Power Mac G4 (Gigabit Ethernet)
- Power Mac G4 (PCI Graphics)
- Power Mac G4 (Digital Audio)
- Power Mac G4 (QuickSilver)
- Power Mac G4 (QuickSilver 2002)
- Power Mac G4 (QuickSilver 2002ED)
- Power Mac G4 (FW 800)
- Power Mac G4 (Mirrored Drive Doors)
- Power Mac G4 (Mirrored Drive Door 2003)
- Power Mac G4 Cube
- Power Mac G5 [original]
- Power Mac G5 (June 2004)
- Power Mac G5 (Late 2004)
- Power Mac G5 (Early 2005)
- Power Mac G5 (Late 2005)
- Power Macintosh 4400 thru 9600 (all models)
- Power Macintosh G3 (Blue and White)
- Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh
- Xserve [original]
- Xserve (Cluster Node)
- Xserve G5
- Xserve G5 (January 2005)
- Xserve RAID
- Xserve RAID (SFP)
- Xserve RAID (SFP Late 2004)
- Xserve (Slot Load)
- Xserve (Late 2006)
- Xserve (Early 2008)
- Xserve (Early 2009)
Peripherals
- 1.44 Apple SuperDrive/HDI-20 Disk Drive
- A1016 Apple Wireless Keyboard
- Airport Base Station (Graphite)
- Airport Base Station (Dual Ethernet)
- Airport Card
- AirPort Express [original]
- AirPort Express (2nd Generation)
- Airport Extreme Base Station (Early 2003)
- Airport Extreme 802.11AC
- AirPort Extreme 802.11n (1st generation)
- AirPort Extreme 802.11n (2nd generation)
- AirPort Extreme 802.11n (3rd generation)
- AirPort Extreme 802.11n (4th generation)
- AirPort Extreme 802.11n (5th Gen)
- Airport Extreme [original]
- Airport Time Capsule (2TB & 3TB)
- Apple 3.5 Drive; Apple PC 5.25 Drive
- Apple Basic Color Monitor
- Apple Battery Charger
- Apple CD Products (all models)
- Apple Cinema Display (original)
- Apple Cinema Display ADC
- Apple Cinema Display (20-inch)
- Apple Cinema Display (20-inch DVI)
- Apple Cinema Display (23-inch DVI)
- Apple Cinema Display (20-inch DVI, Late 2005)
- Apple Cinema Display (20-inch DVI, Early 2007)
- Apple Cinema Display (23-inch DVI, Late 2005)
- Apple Cinema Display (23-inch, DVI, Early 2007)
- Apple Cinema Display (30-inch DVI)
- Apple Cinema Display (30-inch DVI, Late 2005)
- Apple Cinema Display (30-inch DVI, Early 2007)
- Apple Cinema HD Display (23-inch)
- Apple Cinema HD Display (30-inch)
- Apple Desktop Bus Keyboard
- Apple High-Res Monochrome Monitor
- Apple LED Cinema Display (24-inch)
- Apple Macintosh Portrait Display
- Apple Monochrome Monitor
- Apple Multiple Scan Display (all models)
- Apple OneScanner; Apple Color OneScanner
- Apple Personal Modem
- Apple Data Modem (all models)
- Apple QuickTake (all models)
- Apple Standard Keyboards (all models)
- Apple Studio Display 15-inch (all models)
- Apple Studio Display 15 ADC
- Apple Studio Display 17
- Apple Studio Display 17 ADC
- Apple Studio Display 17 LCD
- Apple Studio Display 21
- AppleColor Monitor (all models)
- AppleVision Displays (all models)
- Color StyleWriter (all models)
- ColorMonitor II (all models)
- ColorSynch Display (all models)
- DDS-DC 4mm Tape Drive
- Disk II; Disk III
- DuoDisk
- Tape Backup 40SC
- eMate 300
- Extended Keyboards (all models)
- External Hard Drive SC
- External SCSI Hard Drive
- GeoPort
- ImageWriter (all models)
- iSight
- LaserWriter Pro (all models)
- LaserWriter; LaserWriter II (all models)
- LED Cinema Display (27-inch)
- Macintosh Disk Drive
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch)
- Monitor II (all models)
- Newton MessagePad (all models)
- Performa/Performa Plus (all models)
- Personal LaserWriter (all models)
- StyleWriter (all models)
- Thunderbolt Display (27-inch)
- Time Capsule 802.11n (1st generation)
- Time Capsule 802.11n (2nd generation)
- Time Capsule 802.11n (3rd generation)
- Time Capsule 802.11n (4th Gen)
- Two Page Monochrome Monitor
- UniDisk (all models)
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch (1st generation), 38mm
- Apple Watch (1st generation), 42mm
- Apple Watch Edition (1st generation), 38mm
- Apple Watch Edition (1st generation), 42mm
- Apple Watch Hermes (1st generation), 38mm
- Apple Watch Hermes (1st generation), 42mm
- Apple Watch Series 1, Aluminum (2nd generation), 38mm
- Apple Watch Series 1, Aluminum (2nd generation), 42mm
- Apple Watch Series 2, Aluminum (2nd generation), 38mm
- Apple Watch Series 2, Aluminum (2nd generation), 42mm
- Apple Watch Series 2, Stainless Steel (2nd generation), 38mm
- Apple Watch Series 2, Stainless Steel (2nd generation), 42mm
- Apple Watch Series 4, Hermes (4th generation), 40mm
- Apple Watch Series 4, Hermes (4th generation), 44mm
- Apple Watch Series 4, Nike (4th generation), 40mm
- Apple Watch Series 4, Nike (4th generation), 44mm
- Apple Watch Sport (1st generation), 38mm
- Apple Watch Sport (1st generation), 42mm
- Apple Watch Stainless Steel (1st generation), 38mm
- Apple Watch Stainless Steel (1st generation), 42mm
iPods
- iPod (5th generation)
- iPod (5th generation, Late 2006)
- iPod (Click Wheel)
- iPod (Dock Connector)
- iPod (Scroll Wheel)
- iPod (Touch Wheel)
- iPod classic (80GB and 160GB, 2007)
- iPod classic (120GB)
- iPod classic (160GB)
- iPod Hi-Fi
- iPod with color display
- iPod mini
- iPod nano
- iPod nano (2nd generation)
- iPod nano (3rd generation)
- iPod nano (4th generation)
- iPod nano (5th generation) 8GB, 16GB
- iPod nano (6th generation)
- iPod nano (7th generation)
- iPod nano (7th generation, Mid 2015)
- iPod photo
- iPod photo (Early 2005)
- iPod shuffle
- iPod shuffle (2nd generation)
- iPod shuffle (2nd generation, Late 2007)
- iPod shuffle (2nd generation, Late 2008)
- iPod shuffle (3rd generation)
- iPod shuffle (4th generation)
- iPod shuffle (4th generation, Late 2012)
- iPod shuffle (4th generation, Mid 2015)
- iPod Special Edition U2
- iPod touch
- iPod touch (2nd generation, 2008)
- iPod touch (2nd generation, 2009)
- iPod touch (2nd generation) 8GB
- iPod touch (3rd generation) 32GB, 64GB
- iPod touch (4th generation)
- iPod touch (5th generation)
- iPod touch (5th generation, 16GB, Mid 2013)
Apple TV
- Apple TV (1st generation)
- Apple TV (2nd generation)
- Apple TV (3rd generation)
- Apple TV HD (Early 2016, sold with Siri Remote (1st generation) without white ring on Menu button)
Beats products obsolete worldwide
Beats products
- Beatbox Portable (1st generation)
- Beatbox Portable (3rd generation)
- Beatbox Portable 2
- BeatsX
- Executive
- Pill 1.0
- Pill 2.0
- Pill XL 1
- Powerbeats 2
- Powerbeats Wireless 2
- Pro, black
- Pro, white
- Solo2
- Solo2 Wireless
- Solo3 Wireless, Blade Gray
- Solo3 Wireless, Electric Red, Matte Gold, and Matte Silver
- Solo3 Wireless, Mickey's 90th
- Solo HD
- Studio Wireless
- Tour 2.5
- Urbeats (2nd generation)
- Urbeats 3
- Urbeats 3 (Lightning)
- Wireless (1.5)
Monster-branded products
- Beatbox
- Diddybeats
- Heartbeats (1st generation)
- Heartbeats (2nd generation)
- Heartbeats (2nd generation), black
- Heartbeats (2nd generation), white
- iBeats
- Mixr, black
- Mixr, white
- Mixr 1
- Powerbeats (1st generation), black
- Powerbeats (1st generation), red
- Powerbeats (1st generation), white
- Pro, black
- Pro, Detox
- Pro, white
- Solo (1st generation), black
- Solo (1st generation), white
- Solo (1st generation), HTC white
- Solo HD, black
- Solo HD, black-gold
- Solo HD, purple
- Solo HD, red
- Solo HD, white
- Solo HD, Yao Ming
- Studio (1st generation)
- Studio (1st generation), Red Sox
- Studio (1st generation), black
- Studio (1st generation), blue
- Studio (1st generation), green
- Studio (1st generation), orange
- Studio (1st generation), pink
- Studio (1st generation), purple
- Studio (1st generation), red
- Studio (1st generation), Red Sox
- Studio (1st generation), silver
- Studio (1st generation), white
- Studio (2nd generation)
- Tour (1st generation)
- Tour (1st generation), black
- Tour (1st generation), white
- Urbeats (1st generation), black
- Urbeats (1st generation), matte white
- Wireless (1.5), black
- Wireless (1.5), white
- Wireless (1st generation)
