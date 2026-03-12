Hundreds of Apple products are deemed obsolete, meaning you can no longer get support or repairs on them.

Considering the first ever Apple product sold was in 1976, this is not exactly a surprise.

That very item was the Apple I (Apple-1) computer, released in July 1976 and sold for $666.

Designed by Steve Wozniak and marketed by Steve Jobs, it was sold as a bare circuit board and was one of the first major steps of Apple becoming one of the world's largest technology companies.

Fast forward to 2026, and the firm has been responsible for some of the most iconic tech products, from the iPhone to the Apple Macbook and even the iPod - how nostalgic!

A few weeks ago, Apple unveiled its latest iPhone 17e model, featuring double the base storage at 256GB, an upgraded A19 processor and MagSafe compatibility.

Apple's latest iPhone model is the 17e (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

And if you're still holding onto your original iPhone SE, then I'm afraid it's bad news...

Back in December, that model joined the long list of items on the dreaded Apple obsolete list.

Apple might have built a reputation for sleek design and long product lifespans, with many customers holding onto their devices for years beyond their original release, but they don't last forever.

From students clinging to old MacBooks to families passing down iPads, Apple products often remain in use long after newer models arrive.

However, as technology advances and components become harder to source, even the most beloved gadgets eventually reach the end of their official support window.

According to the company, a product is obsolete when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than seven years ago, except for Monster-branded Beats products, which are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased.

A number of iPhone models are considered obsolete (AdrianHancu/Getty Images)

"Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products," Apple explains.

"Mac laptops may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability."

The iPhone SE wasn't alone; 2nd-gen iPad Pros, the Nike and Hermès editions of the Apple Watch Series 4 and the Beats Pill 2.0. also joined the obsolete list in December.

You could be holding onto many obsolete pieces of Apple technology, maybe without even knowing.

You might also still own 'vintage' Apple products, which are items Apple stopped distributing for sale more than five and less than seven years ago.

Here are all the Apple products that are considered obsolete.

iPhone

iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s (32GB)

iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)

iPhone SE

iPad

Older iPads are also now obsolete (Nortonrsx/Getty Images)

iPad Air Wi-Fi

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD LTE)

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini Wi-Fi, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, MM, 16GB, Gray

iPad mini Wi-Fi

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + 4G, GSM + CDMA

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE)

iPad [original]

iPad 3G

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (VZ)

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM)

iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi

iPad (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Wi-Fi

iPad Wi-Fi + 3G

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G

iPad Wi-Fi + 4G (Verizon)

iPad 2 Wi-Fi

iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G

iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G (Verizon)

iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 9.7-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Macs

Laptops

iBook

iBook (800 MHz 32 VRAM)

iBook (900 MHz 32 VRAM)

iBook (14.1 LCD)

iBook (14.1 LCD 900 MHz 32VRAM)

iBook (14.1 LCD 16 VRAM)

iBook (14.1 LCD 32 VRAM)

iBook (16 VRAM)

iBook (Opaque 16 VRAM)

iBook (32 VRAM)

iBook Special Edition (FireWire)

iBook (Dual USB)

iBook (Firewire)

iBook (Late 2001)

iBook G4 [original]

iBook G4 (Early 2004)

iBook G4 (12-inch, Late 2004)

iBook G4 (14-inch)

iBook G4 (14-inch, Early 2004)

iBook G4 (14-inch, Late 2004)

iBook G4 (12-inch, Mid 2005)

iBook G4 (14-inch, Mid 2005)

MacBook (13-inch)

MacBook (13-inch, Late 2006)

MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2007)

MacBook (13-inch, Late 2007)

MacBook (13-inch, Early 2008)

MacBook (13-inch, Late 2008)

MacBook (13-inch, Aluminum, Late 2008)

MacBook (13-inch, Early 2009)

MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2009)

MacBook (13-inch, Late 2009)

MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2010)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook Air [original]

MacBook Air (Late 2008)

MacBook Air (Mid 2009)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Late 2010)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Late 2010)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2011)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2011)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2012)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2012)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2010)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2011)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Early 2011)

MacBook Pro (17-inch, Early 2011)

MacBook Pro [original]

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2009)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Glossy)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2.53GHz, Mid 2009)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2009)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2.4/2.2GHz)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Core 2 Duo)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Early 2008)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Late 2008)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2010)

MacBook Pro (17-inch)

MacBook Pro (17-inch, Core 2 Duo)

MacBook Pro (17-inch, 2.4GHz)

MacBook Pro (17-inch, Early 2008)

MacBook Pro (17-inch, Late 2008)

MacBook Pro (17-inch, Early 2009)

MacBook Pro (17-inch, Mid 2009)

MacBook Pro (17-inch, Mid 2010)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Late 2011)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Late 2011)

MacBook Pro (17-inch, Late 2011)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2012)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2012)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 2 TBT3)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, 4 TBT3)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, 4 TBT3)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Early 2013)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2013)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Mid 2014)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Early 2013)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Late 2013)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2014)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch,Early 2015)

PowerBook 100 thru PowerBook 540c (all models)

PowerBook 1400 (all models)

PowerBook 2400 thru 5300cs (all models

PowerBook Duo Dock (all models)

PowerBook Duo (all models)

PowerBook (Firewire)

PowerBook G3

PowerBook G3 (Bronze Keyboard)

PowerBook G3 Series

PowerBook G4

PowerBook G4 (DVI)

PowerBook G4 (Gigabit Ethernet)

PowerBook G4 (1GHz/867MHz)

PowerBook G4 (12-inch)

PowerBook G4 (12-inch, 1.33Ghz)

PowerBook G4 (12-inch DVI)

PowerBook G4 (15-inch, 1.5/1.33Ghz)

PowerBook G4 (15-inch 1.67/1.5Ghz)

PowerBook G4 (15-inch, FW800)

PowerBook G4 (17-inch)

PowerBook G4 (17-inch 1.33Ghz)

PowerBook G4 (17-inch, 1.5Ghz)

PowerBook G4 (15-inch, 1.67/1.5Ghz)

PowerBook G4 (17-inch, 1.67Ghz)

PowerBook G4 (12-inch, 1.5Ghz)

PowerBook G4 (15-inch, Double-Layer SD)

PowerBook G4 (17-inch, Double-Layer SD)

Desktops

Apple I

Apple II (all models)

Apple III

Apple Network Server (all models)

Apple Workgroup Server (all models)

eMac [original]

eMac (ATI Graphics)

eMac (USB 2.0)

eMac (2005)

iMac 233 MHz

iMac 266/333 MHz

iMac 350 MHz

iMac G5 (17-inch)

iMac G5 ALS (17-inch)

iMac G5 (20-inch)

iMac G5 ALS (20-inch)

iMac 400 MHz DV

iMac 400 MHz DV (Special Edition)

iMac (Flat Panel)

iMac (17-inch, Flat Panel)

iMac (17-inch Flat Panel, 1GHz)

iMac (Summer 2000)

iMac (Summer 2000) DV

iMac (Summer 2000) DV Special Edition

iMac (Summer 2001)

iMac (Early 2001)

iMac (Flat Panel 2003)

iMac (USB 2.0)

iMac G5 (17-inch, iSight)

iMac (17-inch, Early 2006)

iMac (17-inch, Mid 2006)

iMac (17-inch, Late 2006)

iMac (17-inch, Late 2006 CD)

iMac (20-inch, Early 2006)

iMac (20-inch, Late 2006)

iMac (20-inch, Mid 2007)

iMac (20-inch, Early 2008)

iMac (20-inch, Early 2009)

iMac (20-inch, Mid 2009)

iMac (21.5-inch)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2009)

iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2010)

iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2011)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2011)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2012)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2013)

iMac (27-inch, Late 2013)

iMac (21.5-inch, Mid 2014)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014)

iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (24-inch)

iMac (24-inch, Mid 2007)

iMac (24-inch, Early 2008)

iMac (24-inch, Early 2009)

iMac (27-inch, Late 2009)

iMac (27-inch, Mid 2010)

iMac (27-inch, Mid 2011)

iMac (27-inch, Late 2012)

iMac G5 (20-inch, iSight)

Lisa

Lisa 2

Mac mini [original]

Mac mini (Late 2005)

Mac mini (Early 2006)

Mac mini (Late 2006)

Mac mini (Mid 2007)

Mac mini (Early 2009)

Mac mini (Late 2009)

Mac mini (Mid 2010)

Mac mini Server (Mid 2010)

Mac mini (Mid 2011)

Mac mini Server (Mid 2011)

Mac mini (Late 2012)

Mac mini Server (Late 2012)

Mac Pro

Mac Pro (Early 2008)

Mac Pro (Early 2009)

Mac Pro (Mid 2010)

Macintosh 128K/512K/512Ke

Macintosh Centris (all models)

Macintosh Classic; Macintosh Classic II

Macintosh Color Classic/Color Classic II

Macintosh II (all models)

Macintosh LC (all models)

Macintosh Plus

Macintosh Portable

Macintosh Quadra (all models)

Macintosh Quadra/Centris (all models)

Macintosh SE (all models)

Macintosh Server G3

Macintosh Server G3 (Blue and White)

Macintosh Server G4 (Digital Audio)

Macintosh Server G4 (QuickSilver)

Macintosh Server G4 (Mirrored Drive Doors)

Macintosh Server G4 (AGP Graphics)

Macintosh Server G4 (Gigabit Ethernet)

Macintosh Server G4 (QuickSilver 2002)

Macintosh XL

Performa (all models)

Power Mac G4 (AGP Graphics)

Power Mac G4 (Gigabit Ethernet)

Power Mac G4 (PCI Graphics)

Power Mac G4 (Digital Audio)

Power Mac G4 (QuickSilver)

Power Mac G4 (QuickSilver 2002)

Power Mac G4 (QuickSilver 2002ED)

Power Mac G4 (FW 800)

Power Mac G4 (Mirrored Drive Doors)

Power Mac G4 (Mirrored Drive Door 2003)

Power Mac G4 Cube

Power Mac G5 [original]

Power Mac G5 (June 2004)

Power Mac G5 (Late 2004)

Power Mac G5 (Early 2005)

Power Mac G5 (Late 2005)

Power Macintosh 4400 thru 9600 (all models)

Power Macintosh G3 (Blue and White)

Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh

Xserve [original]

Xserve (Cluster Node)

Xserve G5

Xserve G5 (January 2005)

Xserve RAID

Xserve RAID (SFP)

Xserve RAID (SFP Late 2004)

Xserve (Slot Load)

Xserve (Late 2006)

Xserve (Early 2008)

Xserve (Early 2009)

Peripherals

1.44 Apple SuperDrive/HDI-20 Disk Drive

A1016 Apple Wireless Keyboard

Airport Base Station (Graphite)

Airport Base Station (Dual Ethernet)

Airport Card

AirPort Express [original]

AirPort Express (2nd Generation)

Airport Extreme Base Station (Early 2003)

Airport Extreme 802.11AC

AirPort Extreme 802.11n (1st generation)

AirPort Extreme 802.11n (2nd generation)

AirPort Extreme 802.11n (3rd generation)

AirPort Extreme 802.11n (4th generation)

AirPort Extreme 802.11n (5th Gen)

Airport Extreme [original]

Airport Time Capsule (2TB & 3TB)

Apple 3.5 Drive; Apple PC 5.25 Drive

Apple Basic Color Monitor

Apple Battery Charger

Apple CD Products (all models)

Apple Cinema Display (original)

Apple Cinema Display ADC

Apple Cinema Display (20-inch)

Apple Cinema Display (20-inch DVI)

Apple Cinema Display (23-inch DVI)

Apple Cinema Display (20-inch DVI, Late 2005)

Apple Cinema Display (20-inch DVI, Early 2007)

Apple Cinema Display (23-inch DVI, Late 2005)

Apple Cinema Display (23-inch, DVI, Early 2007)

Apple Cinema Display (30-inch DVI)

Apple Cinema Display (30-inch DVI, Late 2005)

Apple Cinema Display (30-inch DVI, Early 2007)

Apple Cinema HD Display (23-inch)

Apple Cinema HD Display (30-inch)

Apple Desktop Bus Keyboard

Apple High-Res Monochrome Monitor

Apple LED Cinema Display (24-inch)

Apple Macintosh Portrait Display

Apple Monochrome Monitor

Apple Multiple Scan Display (all models)

Apple OneScanner; Apple Color OneScanner

Apple Personal Modem

Apple Data Modem (all models)

Apple QuickTake (all models)

Apple Standard Keyboards (all models)

Apple Studio Display 15-inch (all models)

Apple Studio Display 15 ADC

Apple Studio Display 17

Apple Studio Display 17 ADC

Apple Studio Display 17 LCD

Apple Studio Display 21

AppleColor Monitor (all models)

AppleVision Displays (all models)

Color StyleWriter (all models)

ColorMonitor II (all models)

ColorSynch Display (all models)

DDS-DC 4mm Tape Drive

Disk II; Disk III

DuoDisk

Tape Backup 40SC

eMate 300

Extended Keyboards (all models)

External Hard Drive SC

External SCSI Hard Drive

GeoPort

ImageWriter (all models)

iSight

LaserWriter Pro (all models)

LaserWriter; LaserWriter II (all models)

LED Cinema Display (27-inch)

Macintosh Disk Drive

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch)

Monitor II (all models)

Newton MessagePad (all models)

Performa/Performa Plus (all models)

Personal LaserWriter (all models)

StyleWriter (all models)

Thunderbolt Display (27-inch)

Time Capsule 802.11n (1st generation)

Time Capsule 802.11n (2nd generation)

Time Capsule 802.11n (3rd generation)

Time Capsule 802.11n (4th Gen)

Two Page Monochrome Monitor

UniDisk (all models)

Apple Watch

Apple Watch (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch (1st generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Edition (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Edition (1st generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Hermes (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Hermes (1st generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Series 1, Aluminum (2nd generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Series 1, Aluminum (2nd generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Series 2, Aluminum (2nd generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Series 2, Aluminum (2nd generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Series 2, Stainless Steel (2nd generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Series 2, Stainless Steel (2nd generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Series 4, Hermes (4th generation), 40mm

Apple Watch Series 4, Hermes (4th generation), 44mm

Apple Watch Series 4, Nike (4th generation), 40mm

Apple Watch Series 4, Nike (4th generation), 44mm

Apple Watch Sport (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Sport (1st generation), 42mm

Apple Watch Stainless Steel (1st generation), 38mm

Apple Watch Stainless Steel (1st generation), 42mm

iPods

iPod (5th generation)

iPod (5th generation, Late 2006)

iPod (Click Wheel)

iPod (Dock Connector)

iPod (Scroll Wheel)

iPod (Touch Wheel)

iPod classic (80GB and 160GB, 2007)

iPod classic (120GB)

iPod classic (160GB)

iPod Hi-Fi

iPod with color display

iPod mini

iPod nano

iPod nano (2nd generation)

iPod nano (3rd generation)

iPod nano (4th generation)

iPod nano (5th generation) 8GB, 16GB

iPod nano (6th generation)

iPod nano (7th generation)

iPod nano (7th generation, Mid 2015)

iPod photo

iPod photo (Early 2005)

iPod shuffle

iPod shuffle (2nd generation)

iPod shuffle (2nd generation, Late 2007)

iPod shuffle (2nd generation, Late 2008)

iPod shuffle (3rd generation)

iPod shuffle (4th generation)

iPod shuffle (4th generation, Late 2012)

iPod shuffle (4th generation, Mid 2015)

iPod Special Edition U2

iPod touch

iPod touch (2nd generation, 2008)

iPod touch (2nd generation, 2009)

iPod touch (2nd generation) 8GB

iPod touch (3rd generation) 32GB, 64GB

iPod touch (4th generation)

iPod touch (5th generation)

iPod touch (5th generation, 16GB, Mid 2013)

Apple TV

Apple TV (1st generation)

Apple TV (2nd generation)

Apple TV (3rd generation)

Apple TV HD (Early 2016, sold with Siri Remote (1st generation) without white ring on Menu button)

Beats products obsolete worldwide

Beats products

Beatbox Portable (1st generation)

Beatbox Portable (3rd generation)

Beatbox Portable 2

BeatsX

Executive

Pill 1.0

Pill 2.0

Pill XL 1

Powerbeats 2

Powerbeats Wireless 2

Pro, black

Pro, white

Solo2

Solo2 Wireless

Solo3 Wireless, Blade Gray

Solo3 Wireless, Electric Red, Matte Gold, and Matte Silver

Solo3 Wireless, Mickey's 90th

Solo HD

Studio Wireless

Tour 2.5

Urbeats (2nd generation)

Urbeats 3

Urbeats 3 (Lightning)

Wireless (1.5)

Monster-branded products