iOS 27 is set to come packed with a ton of new features, including a new update to AirPods which could change the way you listen to music.

Apple unveiled the latest update to hit iPhone's at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday (June 8) in what is typically a presentation filled of business jargon that the majority of people don't understand.

And while that was still the case this time around, Apple also detailed one feature related to AirPods which has a lot of the internet excited.

For the first time ever, AirPods will be getting a custom EQ, meaning Apple users will soon be able to tune their AirPods to a preferred sound profile that more fits their jam.

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The custom feature on IOS will include a three band equalizer, comprising of low, mid, high.

You'll be able to find it under the Setting menu on your Apple device and the custom EQ will be compatible with AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4.

They'll soon be a new way to listen to music through AirPods (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Apple said in a press release: "AirPods users can now enjoy custom EQ to further personalize how their AirPods sound. And with expanded Apple GymKit functionality, users with AirPods Pro 3 can sync their heart rate data through iPhone while enjoying incredible audio quality."

The company has said you'll be able to 'seamlessly switch back and forth to the default AirPods sound tuning', though a photo shared by Apple seems to suggest you won't be able to create multiple custom EQ profiles to interchange your music desires.

The latest update will also 'deliver the next generation of Apple Intelligence', according to Apple, as well as SiriAI, which the tech company say 'is profoundly more intelligent, knowledgeable, and capable'.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaking at the Worldwide Developers Conference (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Speaking of the update, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said: "Apple products are an essential part of people’s lives, and this year we’re bringing powerful new capabilities to empower our users in even more ways.

"We’re delivering the next generation of Apple Intelligence across our platforms; introducing Siri AI, a profoundly more intelligent, knowledgeable, and capable Siri; expanding child safety features with intuitive new tools for families; and making our software platforms faster, more reliable, and more delightful than ever before."

Apple has yet to announce a concrete release date for iOS 27, though they've said it will drop sometime in the Fall.

It will certainly be interesting to see the impact upcoming changes will have on the way Apple users listen to music.