Baba Vanga's unsettling AI prediction for 2026 resurfaces following chilling warning from tech bosses
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Baba Vanga's unsettling AI prediction for 2026 resurfaces following chilling warning from tech bosses

It comes after one former AI worker claimed the tech is 'gambling with our lives'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: NDTV

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Baba Vanga

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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