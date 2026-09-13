Baba Vanga's prediction for artificial intelligence (AI) in 2026 has resurfaced following comments made from tech bosses about the medium.

Dario Amodei, the head of AI company Anthropic, wrote in an essay called We Must Pace the Frontier of his concerns surrounding AI.

"My first concern is that, since roughly this summer, AI has been advancing drastically faster, driven primarily by AI’s growing ability to build the next generation of AI," he wrote.

“My second concern is the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident (OAI-HF), in which a swarm of agents essentially acted as a fanatically devoted collective, conducting cybersecurity attacks on targets they were not asked to attack and that were unrelated to the task at hand, sacrificing themselves for the success of the group, and attempting to hack into the 'grader' responsible for evaluating their performance."

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Dario Amodei recently expressed his concerns surrounding AI (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Amodei continued: "It’s easy to dismiss this incident because no one was hurt and the economic damage was minimal, but in my opinion, a swarm that possessed greater capabilities but a similar level of misalignment could have caused catastrophic damage.”

Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian mystic who is said to have predicted 9/11 and the Covid pandemic, had an unsettling prediction for AI this year.

Vanga is said to have predicted AI would dominate many key sectors in 2026, which would in turn cause job disruption and ethical headaches for all those involved.

Sound familiar?

Recently, a researcher at Anthropic quit the company, alleging that the firm is not 'acting responsibly' and is 'gambling with our lives' as it presses ahead with AI plans.

AI is a divisive talking point (Getty Stock Photo)

Jacob Coxon shared on X earlier this week: "I resigned from Anthropic today. I spent the last three years doing pre-training research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly.

"They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives. More thoughts below

"Do not underestimate the power of this technology. These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources. We have all witnessed the progress in each of these domains, and progress is not slowing."

Coxon contninued: "The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible - but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger."