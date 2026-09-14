ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman reveals the two terrifying ways AI could go ‘very badly’
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ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman reveals the two terrifying ways AI could go ‘very badly’

Sam Altman previously voiced his support of Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei's warning to 'pace' AI advancement

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Technology

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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