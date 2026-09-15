Jensen Huang's net worth makes him one of world's richest people but is still dwarfed by tech rivals

Jensen Huang might not be the richest tech wizz in the business, but he's still worth a pretty penny.
Huang co-founded Nvidia and is now the CEO of the huge company (which is said to employ over 40,000 people).
He was randomly called at the All-In Summit 2026 mid-talk by Donald Trump on September 14. On the call the president insisted that artificial intelligence isn't going to be an issue for humans.
In a video that was posted to social media, tech mogul is seen being handed his cellphone while he was on stage and proceeded to put the POTUS on speakerphone.
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"The robots will not be taking over," Trump was heard saying, per NBC News. "The AI will not be taking over the rest of the world. The whole thing is a hoax."
He went on to say that critics are 'just playing right into the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen'.
Trump added: "That could be political people, that could also be China."
The president all spoke out about data centers. He called them 'great' and suggested that they can help make people and US states 'wealthy' – but the likes of Huang (and other tech moguls) are already pretty wealthy...
What is Jensen Huang's net worth?
Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has been its CEO ever since. The 63-year-old owns around three percent of the company, says Forbes. He took the company public in 1999.
Huang was born in Taiwan and moved to Thailand when he was child. He then relocated to Tacoma, Washington, alongside his brother in the early 1970s.
Their parents sent them to America due to mounting civil unrest in Southeast Asia at the time.
At the time of writing (September 15), Huang is the eighth richest person in the world and has a staggering net worth of almost $183 billion. Those who are above him on the list are also in the tech industry.
Meanwhile, he's the third richest immigrant in America.
How he compares to other billionaires
- Elon Musk: Tesla and SpaceX founder Musk has long been the richest person in the world. He's currently worth an eye-watering $911 billion.
- Larry Page: Page stepped down as CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in 2019 but has remained as a board member. He co-founded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998. His current net worth is $286.2 billion.
- Jeff Bezos: Amazon founder Bezos sits as third richest person in the world today. He owns eight percent of the company, which he founded in 1994. His net worth is $270.2 billion.
- Michael Dell: Dell is the is chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. However, a lot of fortune lies in his private investment firm DFO Management, says Forbes. He has a net worth of $263.9 billion.
- Sergey Brin: Brin is the co-founder of Google alongside Larry Page. He stepped down from its parent company Alphabet at the same time as Page but remains as a board member. His net worth has increased in recent days and currently sits at $263.4 billion.
- Mark Zuckerberg: Zuckerberg is famous for starting Facebook in 2004 at the age of 19. He took the social media platform public in 2012 and now owns around 12 percent of it. His net worth is $228.5 billion.
- Larry Ellison: Ellison is the chairman, chief technology officer and cofounder of software giant Oracle. He acted as CEO of the firm of nearly four decades before stepping down in 2014. His net worth is currently $189.4 billion.
- Jensen Hueng: The co-founder of Nvidia, one of the world's largest companies, is worth $182.9 billion.
- Steve Ballmer: Ballmer is the ninth richest person in the world in light of him owning the Los Angeles Clippers. As well as known the well-known basketball team, Ballmer is the former CEO of Microsoft. Today his net worth is $157.5 billion.
- Warren Buffet: Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time and chairs Berkshire Hathaway. The company's portfolio includes Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, Alphabet, and Bank of America.
Topics: Net Worth, Technology, News, Money