Jensen Huang's net worth makes him one of world's richest people but is still dwarfed by tech rivals

Jensen Huang might not be the richest tech wizz in the business, but he's still worth a pretty penny.

Huang co-founded Nvidia and is now the CEO of the huge company (which is said to employ over 40,000 people).

He was randomly called at the All-In Summit 2026 mid-talk by Donald Trump on September 14. On the call the president insisted that artificial intelligence isn't going to be an issue for humans.

In a video that was posted to social media, tech mogul is seen being handed his cellphone while he was on stage and proceeded to put the POTUS on speakerphone.

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"The robots will not be taking over," Trump was heard saying, per NBC News. "The AI will not be taking over the rest of the world. The whole thing is a hoax."

Jensen Huang is the co-founder of Nvidia (Matt RAMEY / AFP via Getty Images)

He went on to say that critics are 'just playing right into the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen'.

Trump added: "That could be political people, that could also be China."

The president all spoke out about data centers. He called them 'great' and suggested that they can help make people and US states 'wealthy' – but the likes of Huang (and other tech moguls) are already pretty wealthy...

What is Jensen Huang's net worth?

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has been its CEO ever since. The 63-year-old owns around three percent of the company, says Forbes. He took the company public in 1999.

Huang was born in Taiwan and moved to Thailand when he was child. He then relocated to Tacoma, Washington, alongside his brother in the early 1970s.

Their parents sent them to America due to mounting civil unrest in Southeast Asia at the time.

At the time of writing (September 15), Huang is the eighth richest person in the world and has a staggering net worth of almost $183 billion. Those who are above him on the list are also in the tech industry.

Meanwhile, he's the third richest immigrant in America.

Huang is worth nearly $183 billion (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

How he compares to other billionaires