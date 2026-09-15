Jensen Huang's net worth makes him one of world's richest people but is still dwarfed by tech rivals
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Jensen Huang's net worth makes him one of world's richest people but is still dwarfed by tech rivals

Jensen Huang is the CEO of the Santa Clara-based tech firm Nvidia

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Net Worth, Technology, News, Money

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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