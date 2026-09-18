Amazon Prime customers could now get up to $200 after settlement rules suddenly change
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Amazon Prime customers could now get up to $200 after settlement rules suddenly change

The decision comes after the Federal Trade Commission and Amazon concluded a Prime membership lawsuit

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Amazon, Amazon Prime, Money, Technology

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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