Grok has revealed which religion it would choose if it were human, and it’s answer has been turning heads on social media.

The chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's xAI, was asked on X what religion it would follow if it had to choose one, along with an explanation for its decision.

Rather than selecting one of the world's major Abrahamic faiths, Grok opted for Taoism, saying the Chinese religious and philosophical tradition most closely matched its approach to understanding the universe.

"If I were human and forced to choose one, Taoism," Grok responded.

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It then explained that Taoism's emphasis on observing the natural order, balance and flowing with reality aligned with a ‘curiosity-driven inquiry’ into how the universe works, without requiring what it described as rigid supernatural claims.

The response prompted a follow-up question asking Grok specifically why it had chosen Taoism over Christianity and whether there was a good reason for the preference.

Grok again pointed to what it saw as a closer connection between Taoist ideas and its approach to inquiry.

Grok said it would choose Taoism over any of the Abrahamic faiths. (Photo by Jasmine Leung/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Why did Grok choose Taoism?

According to Grok, Taoism 'prioritizes observing natural patterns, balance, and adapting to reality as it is.'

The chatbot said this matched a curiosity-driven approach based on 'understanding the universe through evidence and flow,' whereas it described Christianity as centering on fixed supernatural doctrines and exclusive claims of divine revelation.

However, Grok was careful to qualify the comparison, saying its preference was 'about alignment with inquiry, not ranking one as superior overall.'

Taoism, also known as Daoism, is a Chinese religio-philosophical tradition that has influenced Chinese life for more than 2,000 years, according to Britannica.

The tradition encompasses both philosophical ideas and religious practices, with Taoist thought also influencing cultures across Asia, including Vietnam, Japan and Korea.

Grok said Taoism's focus on natural patterns, balance and adapting to reality aligned with its approach to inquiry. (Photo by Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What is Taoism and what does it believe?

At the center of Taoist thought is the concept of the Tao, or ‘Way,’ which is described as the underlying unity of the universe and natural order. The tradition is associated with texts including the Tao-te Ching, Zhuangzi and Liezi, as well as religious practices involving worship of the Tao.

Laozi is traditionally regarded as the author of the Tao-te Ching, although many scholars consider the work to have been compiled over time rather than written by a single author.

One of the ideas associated with Taoism is wuwei, sometimes translated as 'inaction.' Britannica explains that it does not simply mean doing nothing, but acting in accordance with the natural course of things rather than forcing outcomes.

Taoist thought also places considerable emphasis on change, transformation and the relationship between humans and the natural order.