Elon Musk's Grok AI was asked what religion it would follow and gave surprising answer
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Elon Musk's Grok AI was asked what religion it would follow and gave surprising answer

The AI chatbot explained why it would pick the ancient Chinese tradition over Christianity

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Elon Musk, Religion

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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