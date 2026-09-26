Instagram's new feature is being called 'humiliating' as users fear it could lead to breakups
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Instagram's new feature is being called 'humiliating' as users fear it could lead to breakups

Instagram's new feature is being called 'humiliating' as users fear it could lead to breakups

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Instagram, Artificial Intelligence, Social Media, Meta

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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