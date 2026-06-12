Facebook is currently experiencing a widespread outage, with thousands of users reporting problems accessing the platform.

According to outage tracking site IsDown, more than 5,700 user reports have been submitted in the past 24 hours, with the site confirming it is detecting active issues with Facebook's service as of this afternoon.

The problems appear to be affecting users across multiple countries, with the United States and the Philippines among the locations generating the highest volume of reports.

Facebook and Instagram are reportedly down for thousands of users

What's happening with Facebook June 12th 2026?

IsDown, which has been monitoring Facebook's service health since January 2023 and has tracked 137 incidents in that time, last checked Facebook's status at 2:42pm BST on June 12 and confirmed the platform is having issues.

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It is not yet clear what is causing the disruption, how long it has been ongoing, or when normal service is expected to resume.

Facebook's parent company Meta has not yet issued a public statement on the outage at the time of publication.

If you are experiencing issues with Facebook right now, you are not alone. Users are advised to check back for updates as the situation develops.

Users have flocked to other social media sites to make jokes about the platform being down.

Everyone arriving at twitter to see if Facebook and Instagram are down pic.twitter.com/dQGNrkpRJO — Alex (@alexr_241) June 12, 2026





Instagram is also showing problems, with many people receiving a blank feed when they search.

Users attempting to access Facebook have found themselves automatically logged out and unable to log back in, with an error message stating that "an unexpected error occurred."





Me coming over to X to check if Facebook is actually down or if it's just me pic.twitter.com/LuktcEkviZ — Callum Lyon (@CallumLyon) June 12, 2026

The main Facebook website has been displaying a similar message, telling visitors that "something went wrong" and that the company is "working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

Meta does not operate an official public status page for its consumer products.





everyone on their way to X/twitter when facebook is down #facebookdown

pic.twitter.com/K2oT8f2vQ6 — kieran (@imkierantiu) June 12, 2026





The company does maintain a status page for its business tools, but at the time of publication it had not been updated to reflect the ongoing outage, leaving users with no official channel for updates on when the platform might return to normal.

We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) June 12, 2026





It is not yet clear what is causing the disruption or when normal service is expected to resume.

META have said in a public statement: "We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it."





More on this as we get it