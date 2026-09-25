Reason Apple is letting iPhone users claim payout from $250 million AI settlement and how to apply
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Reason Apple is letting iPhone users claim payout from $250 million AI settlement and how to apply

The tech giant was accused of misleading customers when promoting its iPhone 16

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: George Mattock/Getty Images

Topics: Apple, News, Money, Technology, Court, iPhone

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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