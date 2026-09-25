Reason Apple is letting iPhone users claim payout from $250 million AI settlement and how to apply

Certain iPhone users will now be able to make a claim from Apple's recently $250,000,000 settlement.

The tech giant was hit with a class-action lawsuit, which was filed federal court in the Northern District of California on behalf of US consumers. It alleged that Apple deceived customers about its 'enhanced Siri features' that didn't yet exist.

The alleged deception related to Apple's advertizing for its iPhone 16, which hit shelves in 2024.

Per the suit, Apple told consumers that the Siri available on the iPhone 16 could 'perform a wide range of sophisticated tasks such as performing multi-step tasks across a user’s apps' – but those who purchased the phone found this not to be the case.

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Apple has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay out $250,000,000 to consumers to settle the case.

Apple's iPhone 16 was released two years ago (Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The settlement website states: "Apple denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit and denies that Apple did anything improper or unlawful. The proposed Settlement is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing of any kind by Apple."

Speaking out post-settlement, Ryan Clarkson, co-lead counsel on the class-action lawsuit and founder and managing partner of Clarkson Law Firm, said to CBS News: "The $250 million settlement fund represents the largest false advertising settlement in history."

Who is eligible?

Roughly 37 million people could be eligible to make a claim as part of the settlement (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

People living in America who purchased an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025, are eligible to claim. This makes out to be roughly 37 million iPhone users, according to CBS News.

The person filing the claim has to be the one who purchased the device, and it must have been bought for personal or business use – not for resale purchases.

Eligible claimants will be paid $25 per device. This amount amount may be increased up to $95 or decreased depending on the 'total number of valid claims submitted and other factors'.

How to apply

The tech giant has denied any wrongdoing (Getty Stock Image)

To make a claim, you need to go to SmartphoneAISettlement.com. The deadline to do so is December 21, 2026.

Alternatively, you can exclude yourself from the settlement and get no payment. The website explains: "This is the only option that allows you to keep your right to bring any other claim against Apple arising out of or related to the claims in this case. You may only request exclusion for yourself.

"No member of the Settlement Class (or any other person) may request exclusion from the Settlement Class for anyone but himself, herself, or themself unless the Settlement Class Member is a minor or entity, in which case an authorized representative may or entity, in which case an authorized representative may or she represents. Group opt outs, including 'mass' or 'class' opt outs, are prohibited."

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on February 24, 2027.