Jenna Ortega says she'll no longer compliment fans after being made to feel like a 'creep'
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Jenna Ortega says she'll no longer compliment fans after being made to feel like a 'creep'

'I’m done in that department', the actress said

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Topics: Jenna Ortega, Celebrity, Film and TV

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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