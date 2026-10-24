Eric Dane revealed ALS symptom he initially ignored before diagnosis in posthumous memoir
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Eric Dane revealed ALS symptom he initially ignored before diagnosis in posthumous memoir

The Grey's Anatomy star brushed off the first symptoms before his ALS diagnosis

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Eric Dane, Health, Celebrity

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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