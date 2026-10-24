Eric Dane revealed ALS symptom he initially ignored before diagnosis in posthumous memoir

Eric Dane has revealed some of the ASL symptoms he initially ignored prior to his diagnosis, in a posthumous memoir set for release next month.

The Grey's Anatomy star died on February 19 of this year aged just 53, less than two years after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a form of motor neurone disease.

Dane began writing the book following his diagnosis in late 2024, using the time to reflect on his life and career, with a view to create something meaningful for his daughters, Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14.

In the book, titled My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, the actor revealed some of the earliest symptoms that should've prompted him into seeking medical help.

Advert

Dane wanted to write the book to leave something meaningful for his two daughters (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I’m eating sushi with my kids and suddenly I can’t work the chopsticks with my right hand," he wrote, as per E News, adding: "and then my fingers feel numb."

Despite the alarming symptoms, the Euphoria actor admitted he actually ignored it, simply believing it to be 'some kind of weird nerve thing.'

Instead, Dane tried to 'shake it off,' while telling himself it was likely the result of 'texting too much.' Sadly, he soon realized how wrong he was.

Dane continued: "Three weeks later, it happens again, only worse. I can’t grip the chopsticks at all."

When the dad-of-two did reach out for help, it marked the start of a long nine months 'searching for answers' as to what could be causing his symptoms.

Eventually, he was told it was ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, with Dane recalling the painful moment he told his wife Rebecca the news had been 'what we feared'.

Dane has revealed some of his earliest ALS symptoms (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"I don’t remember a single word I said after that," he wrote in the memoir. "I remember only feeling a violent impact, like getting the wind knocked out of me, and Rebecca wailing on the other end of the phone, and then I really lose it, and my sobs make my body shudder, and I hear her words pouring out amid her tears, ‘I’m here, we’ll fight this together, I’m not going anywhere.'"

Dane made the brave decision to share his diagnosis with the public in April 2025, telling People: "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

In the months that followed, he began advocating for research for a cure, and in December 2025 took part in a virtual panel hosted by the nonprofit I AM ALS.

During that panel, he said: "It's imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don't feel like my life is about me anymore.

"I would love my life to be all about me, but I just can't. I don't think I would be able to move forward if that were the case. It's been a propulsive sort of component to my existence."

Dane passed away just three months later.