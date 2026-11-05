Eric Dane's widow Rebecca Gayheart reveals first symptom she noticed before his ALS diagnosis
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Eric Dane's widow Rebecca Gayheart reveals first symptom she noticed before his ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane was initially diagnosed with multifocal motor neuropathy before ALS, according to his memoir

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Topics: Eric Dane, Celebrity, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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