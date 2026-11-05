Eric Dane's widow Rebecca Gayheart reveals first symptom she noticed before his ALS diagnosis

Rebecca Gayheart, the former wife of the late Grey's Anatomy star, says was concerned about one small thing in the months leading to hand weakness that would signal his ALS diagnosis.

The actress spoke with Drew Barrymore on Personal Space about her late husband on November 4. The Grey's Anatomy star died from the disease in February after coming out about his condition and announcing the dismissal of their divorce in April of 2025.

Before his passing, Dane penned a memoir titled, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, which was released on November 3.

In it, Dane revealed that he had been 'gradually losing any use of [his] right hand', and eventually was diagnosed with ALS, per Page Six.

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But it wasn't the hand weakness that initially worried Gayheart, as she said there was a very common ailment Dane had that began to sound the alarm bells in her head.

“He never once had a headache for all the years we were married or dated,” the former model, told Barrymore.

The 55-year-old explained he had been 'complaining about' the headaches for 'a few months' before his hand began to lose its function.

“I was like, ‘Eric, you never get headaches. You’ve never taken an Advil. What are you talking about a headache? You don’t have a headache',” she said of her reaction at the time.

According to her, Dan simply thought he had 'slept on [his] neck funny', but admitted: “That continued. That was apart of it. So there were definitely signs, but nothing was so major that you would really stop and pay attention to it.”

The hand weakness then began, and manifested whilst the actor had been enjoying sushi.

“Suddenly I can’t work the chopsticks with my right hand,” he wrote in the book. “My hand tingles, and then my fingers feel numb.”

Recalling that he thought he'd been 'texting too much', Gayheart said: “That continued. That was apart of it. So there were definitely signs, but nothing was so major that you would really stop and pay attention to it.”

The Euphoria alum also wrote of that period, and claimed to have been misdiagnosed with a treatable condition before doctors considered ALS.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart dismissed their divorce (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

"First, I saw a hand specialist, who passed me off to another hand specialist, who sent me to a neurologist," he recalled in the book.

"I shuttled from doctor to doctor and underwent a battery of tests, including one called an EMG, an electromyography test."

Dane said he ended up with 'a diagnostic consensus' of multifocal motor neuropathy, which can be managed with the correct treatment and isn't fatal.

However, nine months later, further tests confirmed his ALS.

Dane's representatives confirmed in a statement that the actor had passed away at the age of 53.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife [actress Rebecca Gayheart] and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the statement said.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane is survived by daughters Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14.