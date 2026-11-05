Fresh off her first Emmy win, Linda Cardellini reflects on a 30-year chameleon career
Home>Celebrity

Fresh off her first Emmy win, Linda Cardellini reflects on a 30-year chameleon career

Linda Cardellini joins SmartLess to reflect on stage fright, Scooby-Doo, and breaking the ice with Jason Bateman for an unhinged 7am shoot.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

You might also like

Choose your content: