Family of Ellen Show producer Matthew Wright reveal new details about his 'sudden' death

Matthew Wright's family have revealed new details about the TV producer's 'sudden' death.

The ex-executive producer, who worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died on Friday (October 30), a GoFundMe page revealed.

Wright's family have now updated the page to say the 52-year-old died 'suddenly but peacefully in his sleep'.

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“The sun may have prematurely set for our magical Matty, but his memory lives on in all of the sky’s vibrant colors,” the page added. “He would want everyone to remember his most important rule of living —don’t forget to course it out.”

Initially, Wright's family said that he died following 'an unfathomable tragedy'. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The 52-year-old passed away in Los Angeles, while his family remain in New York, 'desperate to be reunited for a proper goodbye'.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has almost doubled its goal, having raised $94k of its $50k target.

"If Matt has ever made you laugh, said an encouraging word right when you needed it, or ordered one too many appetizers for the enjoyment of the whole table, now is the time to repay the favor," the description reads.

"Please donate what you can and share this with anyone who’s been in the orbit of Matt’s huge heart. And when you’re at dinner and see a sunset, know that Matt is looking down, loving you, but wildly disappointed in what you ordered."

According to the tribute, the funds raised will go directly towards getting Matt to his and his husband Justin's family, covering funeral costs in New York, and covering memorial costs in Los Angeles.

Any further money raised will be 'set up in a trust for Matt’s pride & joy - his niece Sami'.

Among the thousands of contributors is Ellen DeGeneres, who donated $5,000 to the fund.

Matthew Wright also helped launch The Jennifer Hudson Show (Instagram/@iamjhud)

Paying tribute on her Instagram, DeGeneres said in an emotional clip: "He was an amazing guy. He was funny. God, he made me laugh. He would surprise me with things that he did all the time.

"He was smart. He was kind. He was the part of our show that — I mean, everyone loved him. I loved him. And it’s just shocking — it’s shocking."

She added: "We’re gonna miss him. He is and always will be the glue to our entire family at The Ellen Show."

His family said of his 16 years at The Ellen Show: "Matt produced segments for the highest-profile celebrity guests including Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. Due to his comically strong opinions, he was also featured as an on-air personality, providing his thoughts on everything from Bounty paper towels to group Halloween costumes."

Wright is survived by his husband Justin Fusella, along with his father David Wright, sister Mandy Wright, and niece Samantha Wright.