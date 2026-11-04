Family of Ellen Show producer Matthew Wright reveal new details about his 'sudden' death
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Family of Ellen Show producer Matthew Wright reveal new details about his 'sudden' death

It comes after Ellen DeGeneres paid a heartfelt tribute to the 52-year-old

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: GoFundMe

Topics: GoFundMe, Celebrity, Ellen DeGeneres

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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