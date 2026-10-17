In an odd exchange on the Graham Norton Show this week, Quentin Tarantino called out Ellen DeGeneres over her past as the comedian made her first TV appearance since being canceled over multiple allegations.

When Norton’s couch guest list was announced in a social media post, people had their apprehensions about what would be in store.

People online were quick to issue their opinions on it, from saying they may not watch it, to others finding the selection an odd mix.

However, when the episode aired yesterday (October 16), things took an awkward turn between notoriously controversial Tarantino, and DeGeneres.

Advert

At one point in the show, Norton had Tarantino if he’d ever been a guest on Ellen’s daytime show, which ran from 2003 until its end in 2022.

While the show featured many celebrities from music stars to actors, Tarantino wasn’t one of them.

So, he took the opportunity to call it out.

Quentin Tarantino and Ellen DeGeneres appeared on The Graham Norton Show (Facebook/ The Graham Norton Show)

“I was never asked,” he began, as DeGeneres said at the same time: “I don’t know why that is, I have...”

Tarantino then repeated: “I was never asked.”

DeGeneres then said: “Now I’m angry.”

However, Tarantino went on to say he didn’t ‘mean it like that’, but had always wanted to be invited on the show.

To this, DeGeneres explained her interview process involved other people.

“As we know, there are producers that bring you people, and I don’t know why you weren’t... I’m so glad we’re meeting now, and I don’t know why you wouldn’t have been,” she said.

“Let’s look into this... now I’m angry,” DeGeneres then joked.

The former TV host made her comeback after the 68-year-old and her wife, Portia de Rossi, 53, moved from Los Angeles to the UK after President Donald Trump was re-elected to a second term.

Now, they reside in the scenic Cotswolds, and it turns out it was everything she’d hoped for.

“Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here,” DeGeneres said in August 2025. “It’s absolutely beautiful. We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life.”

DeGeneres was at the center of allegations surrounding a toxic workplace (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Her move also came five years after she was accused of making the Ellen DeGeneres Show a toxic place to work.

Not long ago, Megyn Kelly drew up a list of the worst celebrities she had met and on the list was DeGeneres.

Kelly cited the alleged experience of a 'close family member' who worked behind the scenes on her show and claimed staff were warned not to make eye contact with the host.

But since her show was taken off the air in 2022, DeGeneres confessed she’s missing her old life as a TV host.

“I’ve nothing really going on and I really miss being on TV,” the comedian told Norton.

“I miss a lot about it — laughing with the writers and the audience. I think about doing stuff here. I think it is pretty easy to get on TV here,” DeGeneres added.

“You have a pottery show, you have a sewing show, and you even have a show about people watching TV shows,” referring to the UK’s beloved Gogglebox reaction show.

Let's see what happens.