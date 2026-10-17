Quentin Tarantino awkwardly confronts Ellen DeGeneres during her TV comeback four years after controversial exit
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Quentin Tarantino awkwardly confronts Ellen DeGeneres during her TV comeback four years after controversial exit

Viewers were in two minds over the pairing on Graham Norton's October 16 couch

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Topics: Ellen DeGeneres, Quentin Tarantino, Celebrity, Graham Norton

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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