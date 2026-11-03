Ellen DeGeneres donates $5K to late producer Matthew Wright's family after his 'unfathomable' death
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Ellen DeGeneres donates $5K to late producer Matthew Wright's family after his 'unfathomable' death

Tributes have been pouring in for the beloved TV producer following the news of his passing aged 52

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: instagram/ellendegeneres

Topics: Ellen DeGeneres, GoFundMe, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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