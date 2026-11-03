Tributes pour in for Matthew Wright, executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, who died aged 52 in an ‘unfathomable tragedy’
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Tributes pour in for Matthew Wright, executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, who died aged 52 in an ‘unfathomable tragedy’

His family sought to raise $50K at short notice to cope with the 'unexpected costs'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (GoFundMe/The Leman Family for Mandy Wright)

Topics: GoFundMe

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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