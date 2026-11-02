Brittany Snow recalls heartbreaking moment she realized she was struggling with an eating disorder
Home>Celebrity

Brittany Snow recalls heartbreaking moment she realized she was struggling with an eating disorder

The John Tucker Must Die star began therapy at the age of 16

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation)

Topics: Celebrity, Hollywood

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

Choose your content: