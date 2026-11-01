Martha Stewart posts and deletes Halloween costume as 'hungry' poor person and sparks outrage
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Martha Stewart posts and deletes Halloween costume as 'hungry' poor person and sparks outrage

The deleted image later appeared in a QVC candle promotion, and screenshots continue to circulate online.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Facebook/Martha Stewart

Topics: Halloween, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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