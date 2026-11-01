Macaulay Culkin faces backlash for controversial Halloween costume of soldier meme

Macaulay Culkin’s Halloween outfit this year has become the subject of heated discussion across social media.

The actor dressed up as the soldier from the famous ‘thousand-yard stare’ World War II meme, wearing an army hat and dark green camouflage face paint, according to posts on X.

His look has since drawn criticism, with some users on X and Reddit saying the paint resembled blackface, while others have rushed to defend Culkin.

The row centers on how the costume appeared in images shared online. Under reddish lighting, the dark green camouflage paint was mistaken by some users for blackface, although defenders have stressed that it was military green.

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Reaction to the costume has been mixed on X.

One user wrote: “It’s not a blackface, but it’s kinda inappropriate and clueless considering how many war conflicts happening in the world today.”

Their comment does not describe the paint as blackface. Instead, it takes issue with the costume itself, citing the number of conflicts taking place around the world.

Other users reacted in different ways. One wrote: “I'm so used to the Ishowspeed version,” while IceY posted: “This year’s Halloween costumes aren’t scary.”

Those defending the actor have focused on the color of the paint. Commenters said it was military green, chosen to match the soldier portrait the costume was based on.

They also said the dispute stems from how the images were lit and from how the source material was read. In their view, critics had misinterpreted both.

The conversation has also spread to Reddit, where a thread about the costume was posted in the r/popculturechat community.

Celebrity Halloween costumes have a long history of sparking backlash.

Julianne Hough dressed as Uzo Aduba’s 'Crazy Eyes' character from Orange Is the New Black, with a controversial use of blackface. (Getty Images/AKMGSI)

Julianne Hough apologized on Twitter after dressing as Uzo Aduba’s character in Orange Is the New Black in 2013, when she was criticized for covering her face in dark makeup.

Jason Aldean wore blackface for a Lil Wayne costume in 2015, while Colton Haynes later apologized for painting his face to dress as Kanye West in 2011 and Gandhi in 2012.

Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh faced criticism in 2016 for dressing as a pilgrim and a Native American, with Duff saying the costume ‘was not properly thought through’.

Elsewhere, Hindu leaders demanded an apology from Heidi Klum in 2008 after she dressed as the goddess Kali.

A month after Steve Irwin’s death in 2006, Bill Maher wore Irwin-inspired clothing with a bloody stingray barb in his chest and refused to apologize.

In 2012, Chris Brown also generated controversy when he posted a photo of himself and friends wearing beards, turbans and assault weapons.