Macaulay Culkin faces backlash for controversial Halloween costume of soldier meme
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Macaulay Culkin faces backlash for controversial Halloween costume of soldier meme

The color of his face paint and the lighting in the photos have split opinion on X and Reddit

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@Culkamania
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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