Lizzo faces backlash over Halloween costume as fans accuse her of 'mocking' Dolly Parton

Lizzo has been slammed after dressing up as the late Dolly Parton for Halloween, with some users branding the costume 'disrespectful'.

The star, 38, wore a lavish blonde wig as she recreated some of the country singer's most iconic moments.

In the caption of her post, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, paid tribute to the late star, explaining that Parton had given her a chance by inviting her to play the flute on her 2024 album.

She wrote: "In 2024 when the world turned its back on me, Dolly Parton asked me to play flute on her album. I, of course said 'hell yes'.

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"Dolly, you icon you, thank you for believing in the good of humanity, for seeing our light in the darkness and loving us anyways! We will always love you."

But the exaggerated look wasn't met with universal approval, with some users online accusing the singer of 'mocking' the late country music icon, who died earlier this year (August 25).

Lizzo performed a lip-sync dressed as the country icon. (@lizzobeeating/Instagram)

Responding to a lip-sync performance of her iconic track Dumb Blonde, one wrote: "This seems more mocking and disrespectful than the iconic tribute way I assume she was going for."

Another questioned: "Why would she think this was a good idea?"

And a third added: "Straight up disrespect to Dolly who just recently passed away."

"It's a little too soon no? Read the room," one said.

"Not trying to mean or anything but I feel like it too soon to dress up as her," another wrote.

But many fans were quick to defend the 'About Damn Time' singer, as one noted: "Y'all doing too much...Dolly would’ve LOVED this stop."

And another wrote: "Everyone saying this is disrespectful clearly don’t know dolly or her personality."

"Dolly would cheer her on," one user said.

But it wasn't the only Halloween costume she rocked for the weekend.

Lizzo also embraced a very different look, transforming into a glamorous Playboy Bunny in a gold satin outfit, complete with matching bunny ears, a bow tie and blonde wig.

The singer shared the look on Instagram, referencing Gina Byrams in her caption as she joked: "I’m The First Bunny of the Year Gina Byrams in 1970?!"

Parton herself appeared to have a sense of humour about people dressing up as her for Halloween.

During a 2009 interview with the National Press Club, the country music legend described seeing people recreate her famous look as a 'great compliment', as she added: "It's like Halloween. I mean, you see Dollys everywhere."