All the classic horror references hidden in Heidi Klum’s gory severed hand costume
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All the classic horror references hidden in Heidi Klum’s gory severed hand costume

From David Cronenberg to Evil Dead we take a closer look at the vintage creature tropes behind Klum's gruesome 2026 transformation

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Topics: Heidi Klum, Halloween

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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