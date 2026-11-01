All the classic horror references hidden in Heidi Klum’s gory severed hand costume

When Heidi Klum stepped onto the carpet at Cathédrale for her 25th annual bash, she left weeks of fan theories about The Substance and The Last of Us in the dust.

Instead, the supermodel delivered an original, visceral body-horror spectacle: an enormous, walking severed right hand sporting high-fashion cocktail jewelry, a shredded wrist stump, and a weeping, tooth-filled facial cavity carved directly into the skin.

The daring look, which was inspired by her own left hand, originally came about after she found herself staring at it one day. The Project Runway host told E! Online: “I looked at my hand and I was thinking, ‘How can I fit my body into this hand? There must be a way,’ and we found a way to put my body into a hand.”

Crafted over the course of several months, the costume took around six hours to get into - and the results were nothing short of jaw-dropping.

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Yet while Klum let the prosthetic do the talking, creature-effects fans were also quick to spot the vintage cinema DNA that was woven throughout Mike Marino's practical build.

The supermodel swapped her usual glamorous look for a far more grotesque and bloody costume ( Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

The Parasitic Flesh of David Cronenberg

The most disturbing detail of Klum’s look isn't just the severed bone—it's the sentient biological mutation erupting from the back of the hand.

The gaping circular mouth packed with irregular, rotting teeth and exposed muscle tissue is straight out of the David Cronenberg playbook.

Channeling the visceral biological fusions seen in classics like Videodrome and The Fly, the design transforms an everyday human body part into an aggressive, carnivorous organism.

John Carpenter's Assimilated Flesh (The Thing)

The torn tendons, frayed muscle fibers, and visceral red tissue hanging from the severed wrist joint directly mimic the iconic practical effects work of Rob Bottin in John Carpenter’s 1982 masterpiece The Thing.

The visual cue of a single extremity detaching, mutating, and attempting to move independently—paired with Klum's actual eyes peering through bruised slits in the faux flesh—echoes the paranoia and biological chaos of cinema's most famous extraterrestrial shape-shifter.

Numerous classic horror inspirations could be spotted in the final design (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The Crawling Hand Trope & Sam Raimi’s Splatter-Camp

A severed hand creeping across the floor is one of cinema's oldest practical shock gags, tracing from Oliver Stone's 1981 slasher The Hand to the frenetic, possessed limb Bruce Campbell battles in Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II.

Klum turns the classic trope on its head by flipping the scale: rather than a standard hand skittering across a carpet, her version is an absolute behemoth that walks on towering, manicured oxblood claws.

A Twisted Deconstruction of 'Thing' (The Addams Family)

Pop-culture audiences immediately recognized the silhouette of The Addams Family’s iconic companion, "Thing"—but stripped of any family-friendly charm.

By adorning the fingers with an oversized emerald signet cocktail ring, gold bands, and glossy red nail lacquer, the design injects a heavy dose of camp glamour into an otherwise stomach-turning amputation, parodying high-fashion excess in true Klum style.

The gory display was every bit as grotesque as it was genius ( John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Outbreak Containment: The Hazmat Narrative

To sell the illusion of a dangerous biological anomaly, husband Tom Kaulitz arrived as an emergency decontamination technician.

Dressed in an industrial yellow Hazmat suit, respirator gas mask, and blood-smeared safety gear, Kaulitz along with a team of technicians completed the storytelling by using a massive medical syringe to "feed" and sedate the hand’s gaping maw on the carpet—framing the creature not just as a monster, but as an escaped biohazard quarantine failure.