Heidi Klum reveals secret behind iconic Halloween costumes as she reflects on 25 years of tradition
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Heidi Klum reveals secret behind iconic Halloween costumes as she reflects on 25 years of tradition

Model and TV star Heidi Klum has been sharing clues on Instagram teasing what this year's ensemble will be

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Topics: Heidi Klum, Celebrity, Halloween

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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