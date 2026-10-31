Heidi Klum reveals secret behind iconic Halloween costumes as she reflects on 25 years of tradition

The queen of Halloween Heidi Klum has shed some light on how she decides on what to wear for the holiday.

For anyone who how keeps up to date with showbiz news, you'll know that Klum loves Halloween (and that's probably an understatement).

For over two decades, the German model has hosted an annual, star-studded Halloween party and tonight will be her 25th celebration.

But it's not just the soirées that she is known for, Klum goes above and beyond when it comes to her costumes. From Jessica Rabbit and Princess Fiona, to E.T. and a skinless body, it's safe to say she doesn't do anything in halves when it comes to Halloween.

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Ahead of tonight's big bash (which is being hosted at an undisclosed location somewhere in New York City), Klum chatted to Christian Allaire and Margaux Anbouba on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast.

Heidi Klum is hosting her annual Halloween party in New York City tonight (BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

She said of her costumes: "I try to always come up with something that no one has done before. I also always try to come up with something unexpected, or it’s a shape that maybe a human body doesn’t normally fit in."

This year's ensemble is still under wraps and won't be unveiled until the party tonight. Klum has been teasing it on social media though, and it looks pretty gross.

In one post, the 53-year-old shared a photos of what looked to be fake bodily organs.

What she said to be her last clue was shared on Instagram on October 30. The picture shared what appeared to be some kind of weird-looking mouth piece...

People have been throwing out suggestions on what she might be this year, with a lot of people guessing she may have taken inspiration from the 2024 horror movie, The Substance. Others threw out the idea of Vecna from Stranger Things.

In addition to her social media posts, Klum gave a tiny bit of insight to PEOPLE last month. She told the outlet: "It goes very well with red wine. It’s very, very bloody."

Her remarks about red wine were linked to her collaboration with Apothic Wine. The company released a 'Type A Blood Bag' of wine on September 17, which has since sold out (as per its website).

Klum said of the Halloween-themed wine gimmick: "A great glass of wine is always fun… and most of the time you think of something gory when you have a blood transfusion bag."

"That’s what Halloween is all about. We go gory, and we go there," she added.