Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals strict ultimatum she gave Michael Douglas before dating her
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Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals strict ultimatum she gave Michael Douglas before dating her

Michael Douglas was reportedly seeing five other women before he got serious with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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