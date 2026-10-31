American Horror Story's Jessica Lange hints at Hollywood retirement as she admits she is 'coming to an end'
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American Horror Story's Jessica Lange hints at Hollywood retirement as she admits she is 'coming to an end'

The two-time Oscar winner admitted it's 'not a bad time' to bring her five decade career to a close

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: American Horror Story, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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